EDMOND, Okla. — Logan VanWey was simply dominant in his start for the Missouri Southern baseball team on Sunday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty from Webb City tossed seven scoreless inning and allowed just one hit as the Lions rolled to a 7-0 win over Central Oklahoma at Wendell Simmons Field.
With the win, MSSU (14-8, 5-3 MIAA) took a 2-0 series lead over UCO (11-7, 4-4) with one more game to be played on Monday at 1 p.m.
VanWey, improving to 2-2 on the season, recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just one free pass. He was relieved in the eighth inning by Cale McCallister, who tossed two scoreless frames while striking out three and allowing no hits.
The Lions drew first blood in the game with a two-run home run by Tommy Stevenson in the top of the first inning. It was the first of two homers on the day for Stevenson, who finished 2 for 5 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.
MSSU upped its lead to 4-0 in the top of the third when Ryan Doran hit a two-run home run to right field. Then in the next inning, Clay Milas added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly to center field that plated Tyler Ferguson from third for a 5-0 advantage.
Stevenson logged his second homer in the seventh on a solo shot to left field before Drew Davis capped the scoring with a solo blast to center field in the eighth.
Milas and Doran both finished with a pair of hits for Southern, while Kusiak, Ferguson, Matt Miller and Davis added one hit apiece.
UCO used four arms in the game. Starter Tucker Elliott was charged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Relievers A.J. Ozorio-Brace and Coby Grimsley surrendered one and two earned runs, respectively, before Jase Farmer came on in the ninth to toss one scoreless frame.
The Bronchos’ lone hit in the game was a single to left field by Garrett Takamatsu in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lions ride a three-game win streak and have picked up five victories in their last six outings.
