PITTSBURG, Kan. — The only thing that was going to stop Missouri Southern ace Logan VanWey during his dominant outing on Friday night was his pitch count.
Nothing else did.
The senior righty from Webb City was simply brilliant in Southern’s MIAA tournament opener against Pittsburg State, tossing eight shutout innings and allowing just four hits as the Lions rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Gorillas at Al Ortolani Field.
The triumph gave MSSU (29-21) and 1-0 lead in its best-of-three series against PSU (29-19) in the first round of the conference tournament.
VanWey delivered a career-high 131 pitches and struck out 10 batters as he improved to 7-3 on the season.
“Logan was outstanding,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “He just pitched one of the better games of his career, for sure. … They weren’t able to get anything going because of Logan and our defense.”
VanWey’s start was night and day in comparison to his first meeting with the Gorillas in late February when he was still adjusting to a newly assumed starting role and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. The Gorillas took a 10-4 victory in that regular-season outing.
But on Friday, VanWey was almost untouchable.
“That’s the most pitches I’ve ever thrown, and I knew going into that (eighth) inning that it was probably going to be my last,” VanWey said. “I gave it everything I’ve got, and my defense made some big plays for me. So that was huge.”
MSSU outhit PSU 9-4 in the game and committed no errors out in the field as it handed the Gorillas just their second shutout loss of the season.
The defensive highlights started early for MSSU. With one out in the bottom of the first, Garrett McGowan belted a line drive to right-center field, where center fielder Drew Davis made a diving catch for the second out of the frame. The web gem was followed by VanWey’s first strikeout of the game to bring the inning to a close.
The Southern offense then drew first blood in the top of the second. Jordan Fitzpatrick was offered a 1-0 pitch from starter Peyton Ingalls and blasted a solo home run over the wall in right field to give the Lions an early 1-0 lead.
And the Lions weren’t done in the second. After Davis drew a walk and stole second, Treghan Parker drove a hard-hit grounder through the right side to plate Davis for a 2-0 advantage.
The Lions got to Ingalls once again in the third when Henry Kusiak drove in Nate Mieszkowski, from third on a groundout to shortstop. The scoring opportunity was set up by a leadoff walk drawn by Mieszkowski, who went on to take second and third on a wild pitch and then a Matt Miller groundout.
The first PSU hit surrendered by VanWey came in the bottom of the third when Braeden Hinton logged an infield single. Hinton beat out the throw at first after Mieszkowski made a diving stop at shortstop on a well-struck grounder. The Lions ultimately got out of the inning unscathed.
Fitzpatrick collected his second RBI of the game in the fourth when he took an 0-2 pitch from Ingalls and smacked a hit to the wall in left-center field to plate Ryan Doran from second. The score put MSSU up 4-0, and Ingalls made his exit one at-bat later as Des Rosiers came on in relief.
Ingalls surrendered five earned runs and five hits while striking out four batters in 3 1/3 innings of work.
“Ingalls is a really good pitcher, and for us to get to him that early was pretty good,” Darnell said. “It’s not easy to do.”
The Southern lead swelled to 5-0 on an RBI sacrifice fly by Chayton Beck later in the fourth inning. The Lions went on to load the bases with two outs, but Rosiers got the Gorillas out of the jam by fanning Miller on a fastball that was above the zone.
The MSSU defense finally stalled out for a couple of inning before it got back going again. It was the top of the seventh when Kusiak hit a no-doubt homer well beyond the wall in left field to put the Lions up 6-0.
PSU threatened to post its first run of the ballgame its half of the seventh as it positioned runners on second and first with two outs. But VanWey denied the Gorillas once again by striking out Conner Van Cleave for his eighth punchout of the night.
The Gorillas went hitless in the final two innings. Reliever Scott Duensing came on in the ninth inning to retire the first three batters he faced.
Fitzpatrick paced MSSU at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI. Kusiak finished 2 for 5 with a homer and a pair of RBI, while Parker went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.
The second game of the first-round series is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburg. A win for Southern would advance it to the round of four next week in Edmond, Oklahoma.
“Overall, today was a good effort,” Darnell said. “But this is a series. We expended a lot of energy tonight, so we’ve got to get some rest and get back after it tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.