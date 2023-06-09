Missouri Southern gained two more hall of famers after the Mid-America Athletics Association recently inducted longtime coach Patty Vavra and former softball player Diane Miller into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Vavra, who coached track and field and cross-country for the Lions from 1994-2016, led Southern to seven MIAA Cross-Country Championships (1998, 2006-09, 2012 and 2014,) two MIAA Track and Field Championships (2004 and 2008) and three MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championsips (2008-20.) Vavra also led cross-country to three straight NCAA regional titles from 2007-09.
In 2007-08, Vavra completed a trifecta by leading her cross-country, indoor and outdoor teams to conference titles. The 12-time MIAA Coach of the Year also led her 2009 cross-country athletes to a third place finish nationally at the NCAA Division II Cross-Country Championships. She won MIAA Coach of the Year seven times in cross-country, two times in indoor track and field, and three times in outdoor track and field.
During her 22 years at the helm of the Lions programs, she coached 43 student athletes who earned 80 All-american distinctions and coached 10 cross-country runners on to All-American teams.
One of those All-Americans, Whitney Hardy Mestelle, who earned All-American status as a high jumper in 2013, shared her thoughts on the HOF coach.
"To so many of us she was not just a coach, but a mentor who became a friend," Mestelle said. " Her commitment to our academic and athletic excellence moved myself and my teammates into our full potential on and off the field or track."
Mestelle, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, who still maintains frequent phone contact with Vavra, also shared a personal note of congratulations to her former mentor.
"I hope this award serves as a reminder of the profound influence you’ve had on the lives of decades of Missouri Southern track and field athletes. Your commitment to the sport of track and field is profound and second only to your commitment to all of us."
The Joplin Memorial graduate, who participated in the first two MSHSAA Track and Field Championships ever held for girls, also coached 14 seasons at Carthage High School in various sports.
As an athlete, Vavra was the first female ever to receive an athletic scholarship from then MSSC in 1976 and played basketball and ran track all four years for the Lions. On the court, Vavra was a two-time all-conference pick and on the track received All-CSIC honors twice in three different events.
All four years as a Lion, Vavra was selected as team MVP in track and field and was selected as Lady Lion Athlete of the Year in 1980. In her junior year at Southern, Vavra won the conference title in the 100-meter hurdles and qualified for the NCAA Division II regionals.
Vavra was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and the MSSU Hall of Fame in 1993.
Diane Miller, a three-time All-American in softball, was the other Lion inducted into the MIAA HOF. Miller, who played from 1989-92, is the only MSSU softball player to earn that distinction three straight times. She also was a three-time All-MIAA pick and helped lead coach Pat Lipira's Lions to the program's only National Championship in 1992, when she was named to the Division II National Championship All-Tournament team. Miller was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American her senior season.
She still holds the school record for RBI and walks in a game and ranks in the program's top-10 in nine different career categories and three single-season ranks. Miller is also a Missouri Southern Hall of Famer (2003) and was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Miller has served as the hitting coach at the University of Nebraska for 14 years. Her Nebraska staff was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the year in 2013, 2014 and 2022.
Four of Nebraska's all-time top-five home run and RBI totals have happened under Miller's tutelage. Before her Husker coaching career began, Miller led the offense at Colorado State, where her teams broke 44 Mountain West records and 14 school records. Between the two programs, Miller has coached eight All-Americans, 40 All-Region hitters and 63 All-Conference hitters. Nationally, Miller served as the assistant coach representative on the NFCA board of directors from 2014-18.
The MSSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also was recognized during the HOF ceremony as the recipient of the 2022-23 MIAA SAAC Cup, accepted by Carsen Tinkler, and the MIAA's National SAAC Representative and Lion softball player Kara Amos.
