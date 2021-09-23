The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a virtual program on black bear hunting for the public later this month.
“Black Bear Hunting Basics," will be held online from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 30, and will be hosted by experienced MDC instructors. Register for the event at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyZ.
“This virtual program is not only for hunters who were drawn for the upcoming black bear season, but for anyone who wishes to learn more about black bear hunting in Missouri,” MDC Furbearer and Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee said in a statement.
During the program, participants will learn about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and game care.
Though this program is free, registration is required. To attend, use the link above. Registrants must provide an email address so a program link can be sent to them.
