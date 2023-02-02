Want to get better? The Missouri Department of Conservation offers shotgun classes at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove. The next class will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
This program includes shotgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance and safe storage.
Equipment and ammunition will be provided; participants may bring their own firearm and ammunition to the live-fire session.
If you bring your own, bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition for your firearm. Make sure all firearms are unloaded before arriving at the range. There should be no live ammunition, or uncased firearms inside the classroom. Leave all firearms in the vehicle until the class is dismissed including all concealed carry handguns and magazines.
Call 417-742-4361 to register.
