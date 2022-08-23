Youth and inexperience hindered the Miami Wardogs last season as they went 3-7 and mostly struggled in one of the toughest districts in Oklahoma’s Class 4A.
However, Miami appears to be in much better shape in the experience department heading into the 2022 campaign.
The Wardogs, led by fourth-year Miami head coach Zach Gardner, returns 14 starters as well as 10 other players with varsity experience.
It’s that degree of maturity that could help lift the program to its first winning season since 2008.
“We competed well in a lot of our games (last season),” Gardner said. “We let a couple games get away from us that we definitely should have won. We were a very youthful team that was trying to figure everything out. ... (The takeaway) was we gained a lot of experience and some young players matured very quickly.
“We will be more experienced and have more depth at some key positions (in the upcoming season).”
Among the key returners for the Wardogs is quarterback and outside linebacker Karson Jinks, a junior who threw for 554 yards and four touchdowns while adding 737 yards and 11 TDs with his feet.
He also recorded 35 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense.
Junior Hunter Nichols will also be returning to the offensive backfield for Miami after logging 770 yards and seven touchdowns last season at running back.
In total, Miami returns four players who logged at least 200 yards rushing in Nichols, Jinks, sophomore Seth Davis (558) and junior Braylon Riley (206).
Junior Garrett Walls is the top returning receiver after recording 22 catches for 178 yards and a TD.
Senior outside linebacker Alfred Bailey was the team’s top defender in 2021 with 90 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
Juniors Shane Douthit (free safety) and Dominic Humble (LB) accounted for 52 and 46 tackles, respectively. Walls (defensive back) led the way in takeaways with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Gardner touted Jinks and Walls as the team’s leaders both on the field and inside the locker room.
“They both do a great job on and off the field, meeting expectations and being positive role models,” he said. “Karson has had a great offseason and finished the 2021 season out really strong both offensively and defensively.”
The Wardogs will open the season on Aug. 27 at home against Dewey.
They’ll have two other nondistrict clashes against Grove and Inola before opening District 3 play on Sept. 23 at Cushing.
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Dewey
Sept. 2 — Grove
Sept. 9 — at Inola
Sept. 16 — Bye
Sept. 23 — Cushing
Sept. 30 — at Tulsa McLain
Oct. 7 — at Skiatook
Oct. 13 — Catoosa
Oct. 21 — at Oologah
Oct. 28 — at Cleveland
Nov. 4 — Wagoner
2021 RESULTSMiami 30, Dewey 24
Miami 38, Jay 12
Verdigris 56, Miami 0
Bristow 42, Miami 7
Cleveland 38, Miami 24
Oologah 47, Miami 28
Wagoner 55, Miami 16
Miami 27, Catoosa 19
Skiatook 28, Miami 25
Grove 42, Miami 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.