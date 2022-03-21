The Washburn baseball team plated seven runs in the final five innings to down Missouri Southern 8-4 in a series finale on Monday morning at Warren Turner Field.
The Ichabods secured a 2-1 series triumph over the Lions while improving their season record to 19-7 overall and 10-3 in MIAA play. MSSU, meanwhile, fell to 16-11 overall and 7-6 in conference.
Despite dealing with a handful of injuries over the three-day stretch, Southern held a lead at some point in each of the three games of the series.
The Lions rallied from a six-run deficit to claim a 10-9 win in 10 innings in the series opener on Saturday. They held a 4-2 lead through seven innings in an eventual 8-7 setback on Sunday before seeing a two-run lead through four dissipate down the stretch on Monday.
“So close to getting swept and so close to sweeping,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “Washburn is a good team and they’re really hard to hold down offensively. Everybody has injuries at some point, and we’re a little shorthanded right now. But I thought we competed really hard. Some guys that got chances to step in and play — like Chayton Beck and Cole Robinson — they were solid. So we competed hard, and I have no complaints about that.
“In (Sunday’s) game, I probably mismanaged things a little bit in the ninth, and maybe the result is different if I do a better job. Today we just didn’t have enough fire power to keep it going.”
Southern now sits in a two-way tie for sixth place in the MIAA standings with Northeastern State (17-9, 7-6). The Lions still have 20 conference games remaining in their regular-season schedule.
Monday’s game was originally slated for an early-afternoon start but was pushed up to 9:30 a.m. in an effort to avoid storms moving into the Joplin area. The schedule change worked as the series finale was played to completion, and the only disruption forced by Mother Nature came in the form of a 30-minute lightning delay during the sixth inning.
Beck drove in MSSU’s first three runs of the game with an RBI single in the second inning and then a two-RBI single in the fourth. The latter hit gave the Lions their largest lead of the game at 3-1.
But Washburn quickly changed the outlook of the game as it plated seven straight runs, scoring two in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Southern managed to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Henry Kusiak stole home on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to four runs before the Ichabods retired back-to-back batters to ice the game.
Beck, making just his second start of the season, finished 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead MSSU at the plate. Jordan Fitzpatrick, Parker and Nate Mieszkowski tallied one hit apiece.
Washburn outhit MSSU 13-6 and was led by Cal Watkins, who went 4 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli, Parker Dunn, Connor Scott and Trevor McCollom each recorded a pair of hits.
Cole Woods started on the mound for Southern and surrendered three earned runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out eight batters and walked two in the eventual no-decision.
“Cole Woods was really good today after missing a start last week,” Darnell said. “It was very exciting to see how he looked like his normal self.”
Ryan Paschal came on in relief in the fifth and was charged with the loss after allowing one earned run and two hits in 2/3 of an inning. Cale McCallister and Laif Hultine tossed the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs combined — two earned.
Jack Brimacombe earned the win for Washburn, limiting MSSU to two earned runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings before he was ejected from the game in the bottom of the sixth. John Cross tossed three innings and surrendered just one earned run as he picked up his first save of the season.
Southern hits the road on Friday to take on Emporia State at 5 p.m. in Emporia, Kansas.
