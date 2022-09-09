Webb City football player Dante Washington and Webb City cross country runner Abi Street have been named the Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 3.
DANTE WASHINGTON
The senior scored in three different ways to help the Cardinals secure a 47-7 win over Carl Junction on Sept. 1 at Bulldog Stadium.
Washington scored touchdowns on an 83-yard punt return and a 37-yard run, and he also kicked a pair of extra points. He finished with 69 yards of total offense despite touching the football on just three offensive plays.
He also returned three punts for 151 yards.
"Dante, he’s just a dynamic guy," Webb City coach John Roderique said. "That was the biggest takeaway from (Week 1). We’ve got to get him the ball more in whatever situation we can — the punt return game, kick return game, those are special places where he can do things."
ABI STREET
The senior recorded the best girls 5k finish time for all classes on Sept. 3 in the SWCCCA Richard Clark Invite at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Street crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, seven seconds to best runner-up Isabella Frost of Rolla by 20 seconds in the Class 4 race. Street and Frost also had the two fastest times of the 233 total girls who competed among the five classes in the meet.
"At the SWCCCA meet in Bolivar last weekend, we held back a little bit to run controlled, focusing on finishing the race well," Webb City coach Dustin Miller said if Street. "We were looking for (defending meet champion) Klarie Brown from Kickapoo, but she wasn't in the race. So Abi kind of took over before we wanted to. But she looked strong, looked really good. She was able to win that race pulling away.
"I know she wasn't super happy about her time, but we're focused on the process of hitting workouts and racing the race that's in front of us."
Street has also picked up individual wins in the early season at the MSSU 2-Mile (Aug. 27) and the Carthage Cross Country Invitational (Sept. 8).
Street finished fifth in the Class 4 state meet last season as a junior. She and the Cardinals will find out this weekend what class they'll be competing in this fall.
"We honestly were trying to not set goals for the state meet yet," Miller said. "We don't know what private schools are going to get moved up, and we don't even know if we're going to be Class 4 or Class 5. ... But I'd say realistically she's looking at top five in either race.
"Certainly we'd love to win a state title, too, but we'll have to wait and see who all will be in the race and how fit we are going in. We're more focused on the process of being able to close hard in the last 1k to give ourselves a chance to be in any type of big situation."
