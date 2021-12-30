NEOSHO, Mo. — A packed crowd inside the Neosho High School gymnasium knew K’dyn Waters was feeling it once he hoisted a shot from the nose of the Wildcat logo at midcourt with 5:38 remaining in a tie basketball game.
Sure enough, the Steph Curry-esque shot went in. It was simply that type of night for Neosho’s standout combo guard, who seemingly couldn’t miss.
“I was taught to shoot those,” Waters said, smiling. “If nobody picks me up (from 32 feet), you shoot it.”
Waters, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Neosho Holiday Classic’s black bracket by the end of the night, wound up scoring 11 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to help the Neosho boys claim a 70-63 win over rival McDonald County on Thursday in their championship game at NHS.
The triumph marked Neosho’s first title at the Holiday Classic since 2003.
“It’s really, really special to the program,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “And just to me personally, it’s a little more special. I grew up in Neosho and have been coming to this tournament since I can remember and watching my heroes of Tyler Chaney, Trent Barratt, Michael Daugherty and Jon Branscum — all up in the stands watching us. It’s just that I’m the lucky guy that gets to represent us while we win it again for the first time since them is just really special to me.
“It’s special for the town, too. That was a great time for basketball, and hopefully we’re on our track to get it (the program) back to where it was.”
A back-and-forth contest saw Neosho claw back from an 11-point deficit to take a three-point lead into the final quarter.
Waters’ long-range triple put the Wildcats up 59-56 before a steal and transition dunk by McDonald County’s Eli McClain trimmed the advantage to one point near the midway point of the final quarter.
Waters, who had three consecutive triples for Neosho at one point, drained his final one from deep with 2:33 remaining to put Neosho up 65-60.
The Mustangs drew no closer than three points of the Wildcats the rest of the way thanks to five combined free throws down the stretch by Brock Franklin and Isaiah Green.
“All championship games are fun,” Culp said. “Championship games on your home court are fun. (A) championship game on your home court against your biggest rival is really, really fun — especially when you pull it out. So it was a fun night.”
The Wildcats scored the first four points of the game before the Mustangs closed the first period on a 20-5 surge to take the first substantial lead of the night. The run was sparked by a 3-pointer by Cross Dowd and eventually ended with three consecutive baskets by Eli McClain.
Facing a 20-9 deficit at the start of the second, Neosho and Waters began to find their offensive groove. Waters scored Neosho’s first 11 points and totaled 19 in the quarter to trim the McDonald County lead to 34-31 with 1:33 to play in the first half.
The Mustangs, however, got a triple from Dowd just before the end of the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead into halftime.
Neosho remained hot out of the break as it scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and eventually took a 54-51 advantage after Fenske drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap the period.
Waters, a first-year player for Neosho, amassed his game-high 38 points off 14 of 22 shooting from the floor, 5 of 10 shooting from 3-point range and 5 of 7 shooting from the charity stripe. He also logged a team-high 12 rebounds and dished out four assists.
“K’dyn Waters has been a great move-in, and like I’ve said in a few interviews before, not just as a player but as a person,” Culp said. “He’s a great person. But I mean, talk about putting your team on your back. He does it in such an unassuming way. … He took good shots and he made sure his teammates got good shots. He just wants to win.”
“This is (Neosho’s) first time winning this tournament in 19 years, and this is my first year here,” Waters said. “Being a part of it and being able to perform on that stage, it’s a good (win).”
Neosho had two other double-digit scorers in Fenske (14 points) and Franklin (12), who had four and three 3-pointers, respectively. Green and Kael Smith grabbed 10 and nine rebounds, respectively.
McClain, an all-tournament team selection for McDonald County, recorded a team-high 27 points while Cole Martin added 13 points and Dowd 12 points.
