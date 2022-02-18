Neosho basketball player K’dyn Waters and Cassville wrestler Annie Moore have been named The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Feb. 12.
K’DYN WATERS
The senior combo guard recorded 66 points in a two-game stretch last week as the Wildcats suffered a 66-57 setback to Carthage before claiming a 65-60 win over Branson.
Waters opened the week with a game-high 36 points against Carthage. Twenty-two of those points were tallied in the second half.
Against Branson, Waters poured in a game-high 30 points as Neosho improved to 16-6 to clinch its winningest season in 17 years.
Waters followed up those two performances with a 26-point game on Tuesday in a narrow 74-71 loss to Webb City.
“He’s been so good this season that it’s been hard to differentiate which week was better than another,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “He’s been that consistent. He just keeps doing what he does at a really high, elite level — even against the best teams in our area. So we’re just glad that he’s on our team.
“One thing that he does really well is he’s just a great teammate and a great encourager. He really loves his teammates and his teammates love him. He’s the type of leader that instills constant confidence in his teammates. If he believes his teammates are going to make shots, then of course his teammates are going to believe that he’s going to make shots. So even though he’s only been here for one season, there’s already that chemistry he’s built that fits so well with the team.”
ANNIE MOORE
The defending state champion dominated her way to a district title last week, going 5-0 with five falls in the 115-pound bracket of the Girls District 3 Tournament at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
The triumph clinched a top seed for the junior in this weekend’s MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in Columbia, Mo.
Each of Moore’s falls were recorded in under three minutes. Her last three were registered in under a minute, including a 55-second fall in her district championship match against Seneca’s Louzella Graham.
Moore was 48-2 on the season following her district championship run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.