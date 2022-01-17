NEOSHO, Mo. — A game-high 30 points from standout guard K’dyn Waters helped lift Neosho to a 77-71 victory over Central Ozark Conference foe Willard on Monday night at Neosho High School.
Waters made four 3-pointers and was one of four scorers in double figures for Neosho, with Kael Smith adding 15 points, Carter Fenske 11 points and Isaiah Green 10 points.
The Wildcats, hiking their season record to 11-5, used a 19-11 burst in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into halftime. Willard trimmed the Neosho lead to six in the third period before both teams exchanged 26 points apiece in the final eight minutes.
“(I’m) very proud of K’dyn Waters after a tough game against Republic last week,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “He carried us at certain times tonight. Kael Smith was also great tonight. (He) battled on both ends with some huge buckets. (Brock) Franklin and Fenske also shot the ball great. Fantastic all-around play from everyone today.”
Gavin Davis paced the Willard scoring with 17 points while Cooper Wilken and Haden Brown tallied 14 points apiece.
Neosho travels to Anderson on Tuesday to take on McDonald County.
