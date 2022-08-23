The Riverton Rams will be under new leadership this football season as Danny Weaver takes the helm of the program to replace longtime head coach Johnny Mallatt.
Mallatt announced his retirement in April to cap a 50-year coaching career that included various stops at college and high school programs in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.
Mallatt spent a combined 41 years and Kansas programs Riverton, Galena and Baxter Springs as well as one year apiece at Pittsburg (Kan.) and Lamar (Mo.), compiling an overall win rate of 66% at the prep level and finishing with a winning record at each program he led.
Weaver was an assistant coach under Mallatt last season as the Rams recorded an 8-3 record for its winningest campaign in 13 years. Riverton made a run to the Class 2A state quarterfinals, where it saw its season come to a close in a setback to eventual state champion Rossville.
Riverton has gone 18-11 in the last three years and has made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.
“Our goal as a staff will be to build on the success we have had in the past few seasons,” Weaver said. “Our numbers have been up and we have competed well on Friday nights. We made a deep run to the quarterfinals last season and look to continue with that type of success.
“We had some key injuries last season. We were able to weather the storm as those guys healed. We will keep working to add depth at each position to handle those situations in the upcoming season. Hopefully, playing lots of guys will keep us fresh and reduce the amount of wear and tear on our guys.”
The Rams return nine starters from last year’s squad, including six seniors and three juniors. The team also has six other players returning with varsity experience.
“We will obviously be looking for our upperclassmen to provide the leadership role for this upcoming season,” Weaver said. “We have a pretty large group of seniors and juniors that will be placed in leadership roles within our offensive and defensive schemes. With graduating the amount of seniors we did from last year’s squad, leadership will be a key part of the success of our team. We have guys who have been in the system for a few years now, and we look for them to take on this task and proceed as normal.”
Among the team’s returning starters are seniors Walker Terry (QB/DB), Leiam Tyree (RB/LB), Kadyn Allen (RB/LB), A.J. Buschman (OL/DL), Noah Valenti (OL/DL) and Conner Moreno (OL/DL), and juniors Lake Crowder (RB/LB), Ryder Phillips (WR/DB) and Ryder Goodman (QB/LB).
Juniors Brendan Grant (OL/DL), Kaden Wittenmyer and Jordan Warner return with varsity experience as well as sophomores Landon Livingston (LB/RB), Jayden McGuire (OL/DL) and Carter Moreno (RB/LB).
Three Riverton newcomers to watch will be juniors Noah Harper (WR/DB), Zach Feldkamp (WR/DB) and Lock North (QB/WR/DB).
The Rams will open the season on Sept. 9 at home against Galena.
“Our goals will not change,” Weaver said. “We need to compete for a CNC title, district title and make a playoff run. We realize that all teams share those same goals. So our hard work in the offseason will be key to us accomplishing those goals.”
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 — Galena
Sept. 9 — Frontenac
Sept. 15 — at St. Mary’s Colgan
Sept. 23 — at Fredonia
Sept. 30 — at Parsons
Oct. 7 — Cherryvale
Oct. 14 — at Neodesha
Oct. 21 — Caney
2021 RESULTSRiverton 52, Baxter Springs 0
Riverton 32, Quapaw (Okla.) 20
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Riverton 54, Neodesha 7
Riverton 16, Erie 0
Riverton 39, Southeast 0
Fredonia 30, Riverton 28
Riverton 24, St. Mary’s Colgan 20
Riverton 14, Eureka 6
STATE PLAYOFFS
Riverton 28, Osage City 22 (OT)
Rossville 56, Riverton 14
