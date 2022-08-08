The Webb City little league baseball team improved to 2-0 in the Midwest Region Tournament with a decisive 17-7 win over North Dakota on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Webb City, representing Missouri, outhit North Dakota 13-6 and used a 10-run showing in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away for good.
Andrew Baird and Bratie Holland led Webb City at the plate with two hits and five RBI apiece. Baird had a home run while Holland added a pair of doubles.
Bryce Stevens went a perfect 4 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Brayton Robinson chipped in a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Holland also started on the mound for Webb City and surrendered four earned runs and two hits while striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings. Reliever Kamden Newberry limited North Dakota to two earned runs and four hits in 1 1/2 before Baird closed with one scoreless inning.
North Dakota was paced at the plate by Elijah Schneider, who went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Henry Schrum had a two-run homer.
Webb City opened the regional tournament with a 5-4 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday.
The Midwest Region Tournament is an eight-day event that pits state championship teams from Missouri, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin against one another. The tournament champion will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Webb City will be back in action on Wednesday to take on Iowa at 10 a.m.
