WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team scored its first two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Tuesday, defeating Carl Junction 6-0.
When Shaun Hunt doubled to deep right center, he drove in Sam Weller, who reached first on a wild pitch, and Cy Darnell, who got on base after he was hit by a pitch.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the fourth, when Webb City brought home four more runs.
The Cardinals' William Hayes reached first on a walk, and then advanced to second after a wild pitch. Greg Chapman bunted and made it to first on a wild throw that allowed Hayes to cross the plate. Chapman also stole second base, and then third. He scored on a wild throw, making it 4-0, in Webb City's favor.
Then Weller reached first on a walk, and stole second, before another wild pitch allowed him to get to third. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Cy Darnell. The sixth run came after Drew Vonder Haar hit a triple to deep left center, and then made it home following Kenley Hood single.
Cardinals pitcher Kaylor Darnell got the win, putting Webb City at 12-9 for the season. Carl Junction fell to 7-13 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.