FRONTENAC, Kan. — A hot shooting night propelled the Webb City boys basketball team to an 81-62 win over Christian Heritage (Oklahoma City) in the semifinals of the Four State Raider Classic on Friday at Frontenac High School.
The Cardinals, improving to 11-4 on the season, shot 58.8% from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range. Webb City jumped out to a 43-32 halftime lead and then outscored Christian Heritage 38-30 in the second half.
Three players scored in double figures for Webb City, with Cohl Vaden registering 18 points, Trey Roets 16 points and Kaden Turner 14 points. Roets added eight rebounds and Vaden dished out eight assists. Turner blocked two shots.
Christian Heritage, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 42.3% from long range, was led in scoring by Noah Rindermann and Ranly Huff, who scored 23 points apiece.
For the fourth consecutive season, Webb City plays in the championship game of the tournament. The Cardinals play Life Prep Academy, a 76-64 victor over host Frontenac, at 4 p.m. Saturday for the tourney crown.
