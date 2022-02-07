SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A second-half surge by the Webb City boys basketball team wasn’t enough in a 62-57 setback to Class 2 No. 2 Norwood on Monday at Baptist Bible College.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 8 in Class 5, fell in a 32-19 hole at halftime before outscoring Norwood 38-30 in the second half.
Webb City had four players score in double figures. Cohl Vaden led the way with 16 points, while Dante Washington and Kaden Turner added 14 points apiece. Trey Roets chipped in 11 points.
The Cardinals (14-6) play host to Carl Junction at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Cardinal Dome.
