WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team rallied to take a lead in the second half but ultimately fell 80-75 to Ozark on Friday night inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals (9-4) trailed by five points at halftime and managed to take a narrow advantage in the third quarter before entering the fourth period in a 59-59 tie with the Tigers (11-5). Ozark, however, went on a 21-16 spurt in the final eight minutes to escape with the triumph.
Webb City had three players score in double figures, with Trey Roets tallying 25 points, Dante Washington 19 points and Max Higginbotham 12 points. Cohl Vaden made a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
Tyler Harmon, Ethan Whatley and Jace Whatley paced the scoring for Ozark with 23, 17 and 16 points, respectively.
The Cardinals take on Norwood at 2 p.m. Saturday at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo.
