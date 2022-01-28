SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the first quarter but ultimately suffered a 51-46 road setback to Springfield Catholic on Friday night.
Springfield outscored Webb City 44-35 in the final three quarters to secure the five-point triumph.
The Cardinals, falling to 13-5 on the season, had three players score in double figures. Kaden Turner led the way with 15 points, while Dante Washington and Cohl Vaden scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Vaden led the team with three 3-pointers, and Turner grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Zach Howell paced the scoring for Springfield with 14 points. Liam O’Reilly added 11 points and Ty Lyon 10 points.
The Cardinals play at Willard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
