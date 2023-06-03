OZARK, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals battled to the end, but came up short in a 4-3 marathon game for third place in MSHSAA Class 5 baseball against Fort Zumwalt South on Saturday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.
Webb City (22-15) trailed the Bulldogs 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning, but plated two runs to keep their hopes alive for third place. Drew Vonder Haar sparked the rally with a lead-off pinch hit single to centerfield. After two outs, Kaylor Darnell drew a walk on an at-bat that started 0-2. A William Hayes single to centerfield plated Vonder Haar, giving the Cards their first run of the game. Webb City tied the game when Gage Chapman legged out a single to first that scored pinch runner Andrew Elwell.
The Cardinals held Ft. Zumwalt (29-7-1) scoreless in the bottom of the frame to send the game into extra innings at 2-2. Webb City managed to get a hit in the top of the frame off a Christian Brock single to left centerfield, but pinch runner Andrew Young stumbled between second and third base and was tagged out to end the scoring threat.
Second baseman Samuel Weller logged three straight put-outs off ground balls to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in the bottom of the eighth. The Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, courtesy of a Kenley Hood lead-off single, a Darnell single to left field and a walk by Hayes. But after a Gage Chapman pop out to second base, Fort Zumwalt turned a 5-2-3 double play to send the game into the bottom of the ninth.
Webb City retired the side in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals loaded the bases again in the top of the tenth, but did not put a run across. Te tenth inning saw the Bulldogs go down in order again, when Darnell handled three straight ground balls at third base for put outs.
Webb City took its first lead of the game in the top of the 11th inning, when Shaun Hunt hit a one-out sacrifice RBI to left field, plating Chapman. The inning ended with Webb up 3-2 after Luke Beverlin's foul tip was caught by Bulldog catcher Connor Mendell.
In the bottom of the frame, Fort Zumwalt's Karl Holden led off with a single to the right side of the infield before Mendell followed with a single to left field. A Jacob Reynolds sacrifice bunt advanced both runners and an intentional walk of Evan Fulhorst loaded the bags for Ft. Zumwalt. Connor Henke hit a scorcher past third base that scored Holden and Mendell scored on an obstruction call on Darnell after rounding third base.
Cardinal Head Coach Andrew Doennig talked about his players after the game.
"These are some great kids and this is what we have asked them to do all year long — just show up and play their guts out," Doennig said. "We came in here today after getting blanked yesterday and played 11 innings. We're down 2-0 in the seventh inning and score two runs to make it a ball game. We come back and lose it in the 11th. We've been on the winning side of this a few times this year and on the losing side a few times, but that's just kind of how life goes sometimes and how baseball goes sometimes."
Despite the 4-3 loss, Webb City outhit the Bulldogs 12-8, with most of those coming in extra innings. Cy Darnell and Kenley Hood led the Cardinals, each going 2-4 at the plate. Chapman also had two hits on five plate appearances.
Starter Vonder Haar went five and two-thirds innings for the Cardinals, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out three and walking one. Walker Sweet faced one hitter, which he struck out and Chapman (0-3) went four and a third innings with a walk, two strikeouts and gave up no earned runs.
The Bulldogs were led by Carter Cox, who was 2-4 at the plate. Starter Connor Henke went eight innings for Ft. Zumwalt, giving up one earned run on seven hits, six strikeouts and two walks. Gavini Reidel (5-0) logged the win while going three innings with no earned runs, five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
"We just wanted to come up and play for our nine seniors who have been such great kids in our program. We just wanted to come out, play with energy and have some fun. I think they enjoyed every minute of it," Doennig said.
One of those seniors, Chapman summed up his 2023 experience.
"It was really fun, I loved it — even til the end," Chapman said. "They are my family and I love them."
