WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City and Republic battled to the end in a physical football game between two teams that were above .500 on the season.
But in the end, the Cardinals find themselves in a familiar spot — playing for a district title and a chance to advance in the state playoffs once again — after claiming a 35-7 victory on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals out-muscled the Republic Tigers in the first half, scoring on all three of their first half possessions while keeping Republic out of the end zone despite some special team heroics by the Tigers.
Down 7-0 after Webb City senior Cade Wilson capped a seven-play, 64-yard drive with a 44-yard touchdown run, Republic went deep into the bag of tricks and pulled out a fake punt on a fourth-and-9 play with about five minutes to go in the first quarter.
Republic punter Wyatt Woods completed an 11-yard pass to Daniel Kotov to convert the first down, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize as a penalty left Republic facing third-and-22 a minute later. Quarterback Avery Moody’s pass was then intercepted by the Cardinals’ Brenton Wilson, setting up Webb City’s second drive.
The Cardinals were helped by a Tigers pass interference penalty on their next drive. Then on fourth-and-5, Webb City senior quarterback Cohl Vaden hit junior receiver Trey Roets for a 27-yard pass to Republic’s 2-yard line, setting up senior running back Dante Washington’s 2-yard touchdown plunge and a 14-0 Cardinal lead early in the second quarter.
“Offensively we get the ball, we go down and convert a couple of fourth-down plays,” said Webb City Head Coach John Roderique. “I think that shows our kids have got some confidence in what we’re doing, and just being able to score. I think we scored our first two possessions and our defense kept them out of the end zone and whenever that happens it’s positive both ways. Then I thought our kids played really physical tonight. I’m real proud of that. That’s certainly something we’ve talked about throughout the year.”
The Cardinals were able to score with just 46 seconds left in the half on Wilson’s second touchdown. His 2-yard plunge capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive that started when Webb held Republic on fourth down on the Cardinals’ 19-yard line.
Webb City weathered a flurry in the final minute of the half.
Republic got a good return from sophomore James Rexroat which set the Tigers up at Webb City’s 46. Then on second-and-10, junior quarterback Gavyn Beckner threw a 32-yard pass to junior Gunner Ellison to set up first-and-10 at the Webb City 14 with 32 seconds left.
The Cardinals defense held as Republic missed on a 31-yard field goal attempt to set up the 21-0 halftime score.
“I really felt getting that late score, getting it to 21, was big,” Roderique said. “You’ve got that three-score lead, that’s a whole different ball game. We were really proud of our guys. and then the defense held on that first series coming out of the locker room which is big too.”
The physical battle continued in the second half with Webb City scoring on its first two possessions to go up 35-0 before Republic finally scored on a 58-yard run by Moody with 8:28 left to go in the game.
“I thought our kids played really hard,” said Republic Head Coach Ryan Cornelson. “It was physical and they’re a good football team. You don’t win that many championships and not come out and be ready to play in a district game. So it’s a stepping stone for us to learn from but our effort was there. We sure played hard all season.”
Jackson finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Wilson topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the game.
Vaden rushed three times for 19 yards and completed four of six passes for 85 yards and one touchdown to Washington.
Webb City moves to the Class 5 District 6 finals and gets to travel six miles up Route 66 to play rival and unbeaten Carthage for the second time this season.
