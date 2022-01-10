The Webb City girls basketball team outlasted Joplin for a 45-42 win in overtime on Monday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Cardinals improved their season record to 6-5 while the Eagles fell to 6-7.
Webb City fell in a 33-30 hole by the end of the third quarter before using a 10-7 surge in the fourth to force OT. The Cardinals won the extra period by a 5-2 margin.
Leading Webb City in scoring was Kenzie Robbins, who made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Sami Mancini also finished in double figures with 10 points while Ripley Shanks chipped in nine points.
Emma Floyd and Ella Hafer paced the Joplin offense with 19 and nine points, respectively.
Up next, Webb City plays host to Ozark on Thursday and Joplin plays host to Branson on Friday.
4th-quarter surge lifts TJ boys past Sarcoxie
The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys basketball team hiked its season record to 8-2 with a 56-52 triumph over Sarcoxie on Monday night at TJ.
The Cavaliers, picking up a second consecutive win, were led in scoring by Drew Goodhope and Jay Ball, who finished with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Tyler Brouhard added five points while Jacob Jarrett chipped in three points and Luke Miller two points.
Dugan Pogue and Terio Asterio paced the scoring for Sarcoxie with 22 and 14 points, respectively.
The game featured mirroring scores in the first two quarter before Sarcoxie went on a 19-14 spurt in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. The Cavaliers responded with a 15-6 surge in the final eight minutes to claim the four-point triumph.
TJ plays host to Wheaton on Thursday before traveling to Sheldon on Friday.
