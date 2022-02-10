WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team suffered a 67-33 setback to Nixa despite getting a team-high 18 points from Sami Mancini on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (8-12, 1-4 COC) were limited to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters as Nixa built an eventual 32-11 halftime lead. The Eagles went on to outscore Webb City 35-22 in the second half.
Ali Kamies and Lilly Mahy led the scoring for Nixa with 22 and 18 points, respectively.
Webb City plays at Neosho on Monday.
