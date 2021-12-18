WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Central Ozark Conference was well-represented at the 4-States Challenge on Saturday as Webb City, Joplin and Carthage went a combined 3-0 inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
The one-day event saw Webb City defeat Parsons (Kan.) 93-69, Joplin defeat Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) 59-36 and Carthage defeat Rogers (Ark.) 51-44.
The three COC teams are a combined 17-2 on the season.
“The league is going to be really good again,” Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. “From top to bottom, every night will be rough. It’s going to be hard to win games on the road. There’s a lot of really good players, but it’s balanced again. I thought it was balanced last year, and I think it may be even more balanced this year.”
WEBB CITY 93, PARSONS 69
Webb City put together a commanding performance in a relatively anticlimactic nightcap game as the Cardinals jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 30 points in the second half.
The Cardinals shot 54% from the floor and had 14 players score in the game. Kaden Turner and Barron Duda both finished with a team-high 15 points, while Dupree Jackson and Trey Roets also finished in double figures with 10 points apiece.
“We tried to get a lot of guys in tonight and see what they could do,” Horn said. “We’re still early in the season and really haven’t practiced a ton together as a group. So it was a good opportunity to see some guys in different situations and different spots on the floor for us.”
The Cardinals missed several open looks near the rim early in the game but managed to settle in and close the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 17-4 advantage. The spurt saw Roets score six points with three straight layups. Parsons, meanwhile, was limited to just two made buckets by Jessie Jones.
“I thought we did a good job sharing the ball,” Horn said. “Defensively we were able to get them sped up a little bit and we got some run-outs. … Anytime you can get a good start and everybody kind of gets in a flow, the shots are going to fall a little bit better.”
Turner found his offensive groove in the second period when he opened with 10 of the Cardinals’ first 12 points in the period. Following back-to-back baskets by Turner — a two-handed dunk off an assist by Dante Washington and then a layup on the next possession — Webb City held a commanding 29-8 lead.
The Cardinals opened up their lead to as high as 26 points in the second quarter before Parsons closed the half on a 6-2 surge, cutting the Webb City advantage to 41-19 at the break.
Webb City ballooned its lead up to 30 points, 52-22, by the 5:28-mark of the third quarter.
JOPLIN 59, SCA 36
A dominant third quarter helped Joplin secure a convincing win over Sunrise Christian Academy to move to 7-0 on the season.
This is the Joplin’s best start to a campaign since the 2017-18 season when the team opened the year with nine consecutive wins.
“I wrote on the board last night (following Joplin’s 66-56 win over Springfield Central) the 6-0, and now put 7-0,” Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said. “It’s one game at a time. We’re going to have a tough schedule, but it doesn’t matter. Let’s keep the momentum going.”
The Eagles came out firing from long range in the first quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers — two for Always Wright and one for All Wright — to jump out to a 9-2 lead.
Joplin closed the opening quarter with a 6-0 spurt that included layups by Landen Atherton and All Wright and a midrange jumper by Always Wright, giving the Eagles a 17-6 advantage heading into the second.
The Eagles held their largest lead of the first half, 30-15, late in the second quarter after Bruce Wilbert scored five quick points with a 3-pointer and then a layup. A layup by SCA’s Andres Lopera trimmed the Joplin lead to 30-17 right before the game’s intermission.
The Eagles led by as many as 29 points after Always Wright capped a 9-0 run with a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third quarter. SCA drew no closer than 23 points of Joplin the rest of the way.
Always Wright and Terrance Gibson paced the Joplin scoring with 21 and 12 points, respectively.
CARTHAGE 51, ROGERS 44
Carthage was able to stave off a comeback attempt by Rogers in the fourth quarter to secure a third consecutive victory.
The Tigers saw a 10-point lead get cut to four after Rogers’ Rex Krout converted a layup with 2:50 to play.
From there, Carthage closed on a 5-2 spurt with five made free throws — two apiece by Clay Kinder and Max Templeman and one by Tyler Willis — to pull away for the seven-point triumph.
“(This game) shows that the maturity day by day is there,” Carthage head coach Nathan Morris said. “That just shows how much they wanted to battle and were able to make some big plays at the end to finish that out.”
Carthage gained the first substantial lead in the contest thanks to a 9-0 run in the final 3:33 of the second quarter. The surge began with a triple by Templeman before Joel Pugh scored six straight points with an old-fashioned 3-point play and then a jumper from beyond the arc to put the Tigers up 29-22 by halftime.
“It was huge,” Morris said. “We finally started getting downhill. … It took us a little bit to trust ourselves and get downhill. When Max started attacking and we started screening bodies, I think that was the difference at the end of the first half.”
Out of the break, Carthage widened its advantage to 10 points on a steal and transition layup by Templeman to make it a 39-29 score with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. Rogers capped the scoring in the quarter with a jumper by Rex Krout to trim the CHS lead to 39-31 heading into the fourth.
Templeman and Pugh both finished with a team-high 14 points while Clay Kinder added 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.