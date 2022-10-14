NEOSHO, Mo. — Striking quickly, early and often is one of the hallmarks of a Neosho Wildcats football offense that is averaging more than 50 points a game, and they continued that trend by scoring the first touchdown of Friday’s game against Webb City in just a little over a minute and a half.
But 5-3 Webb City struck back even more quickly to tie, scoring just under a minute and a half later, and they kept the pressure on to take the 42-21 win over the 4-4 Wildcats.
For the Cardinals, the key was the second half when their defense held Neosho scoreless while allowing Webb City to improve on the 28-21 halftime lead.
“I can't say enough about our defense. That’s a tremendous effort against that offense in the second half, a phenomenal job,” said Webb City Head Coach John Roderique. “We made a few adjustments, got a little bit more physical with the receivers and we got a couple of sacks and a couple of negative yardage plays. The thing about these guys, you don’t think they get much and its second-and-4. They just keep coming at you. What a great job (Neosho Head Coach) Brandon (Taute) has done here.”
Webb City did most of its offensive damage on the ground where it gained 379 of its 454 total yards on defense.
Neosho’s was a more balanced offensive attack with 212 yards passing and 136 yards rushing, but the Cardinals’ defense held the Wildcats out of the end zone on red zone stands twice, and forced them punt twice, all in the second half.
“The first half was good, I think we executed pretty well in the first half and made some good defensive adjustments,” said Neosho Head Coach Brandon Taute. “Our kids executed really well, but in the second half, we just weren’t able to put the ball in when we were down there in the red zone. Our defense got the turnovers and we hung around, we just couldn't seem to close that gap.”
Neosho won the turnover battle, recovering two Webb City fumbles while turning the ball over to the Cardinals once. But Webb City managed to sack Neosho quarterback Quenton Hughes three times for 12 lost yards while not giving up a sack.
Webb City’s two-headed rushing monster of Breckin Galardo and Omari Jackson ran the ball effectively. Galardo had 22 rushes for 191 yards, an average of 8.7 yards per rush, while Jackson ran 21 times for 152 yards, a 7.2-yard average. Galardo scored two touchdowns while Jackson scored one.
Cardinals Quarterback Landon Johnson completed four of seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and receiver William Hayes caught two of those passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
For Neosho, Quarterback Quenton Hughes completed 25 of 43 passing attempts for 212 yards and all three of Neosho’s touchdowns.
Receiver Isaiah Green caught 14 of those passes for 163 yards and the three touchdowns, while Jared Siler ran 28 times for 149 yards, an average of 5.3 yards a carry.
Webb City wraps up the regular season with a home game against Branson next Friday while Neosho travels to Joplin.
