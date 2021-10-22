WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City scored early and often on the Willard Tigers in the final game for both teams in the regular season on the way to a Cardinals 55-0 win on Willard’s senior night.
The Cardinals took the ball away from the Tigers six times, three by fumble and three by interception, in a dominating performance leading into the Class 5 playoffs.
Webb City (6-3), the no. 2 seed in Class 5 District 6, will have the bye and the week off next week while Willard (0-9) heads to Neosho to play the Wildcats for the right to play No. 1 seed Carthage.
Willard Head Coach Frank Tristan told his team that next week is a clean slate and a second chance for his players to make an impact on 2021 football season.
“The only thing we can control is our effort and attitude and everyone is 0-0 next week so just go ahead and play and anything can happen,” Tristan said. “I think our boys really want to play Neosho. We lost a close game to them, threw the ball into the end zone to tie it last week, so they want to play I think they’re really going to be focused for it. And they’ll get better this week and then we have the playoffs.”
Roderique said his team isn’t used to having a bye in only their second season as a Class 5 team.
“We’ve never had a bye week like this until last year, then we have another one this year and we’re going to use it positively,” Roderique said. “We’re probably going to work on some conditioning. We’ll work on some fundamentals and overall try to get better. We’ll get some younger guys in there and get them scrimmaging a little bit more, just do a lot of different things.”
RAZZLE DAZZLE
Webb City got the scoring started with a little razzle-dazzle on their first touchdown with 8:21 left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals got the ball on the Willard 20 after an interception and 63-yard return by Junior defensive back Dustin Washington.
On their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Cohl Vaden, returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup for about four weeks, threw the ball to junior receiver Billy Hayes at the Willard 9.
Hayes then lateraled to running back Cade Wilson, who ran the final nine yards for the score.
That was the start of an avalanche of scoring that swept through Willard and put the Cardinals up 48-0 at halftime.
Wilson scored on a 2-yard run for the second touchdown, Vaden passed to Washington for a 22-yard touchdown, the first in the second quarter; Vaden then passed Kaden Turner for a 22-yard scoring strike.
Scoring runs of five yards by Dupree Jackson and one yard by Omari Jackson finished off the scoring in the first half, and Washington was 7-of-8 on extra point kicks for the game.
The Cardinals had 431 total yards of offense in the game to Willard’s 113. The most serious discrepancy was in rushing yards, where Webb City racked up 305 yards to eight yards for Willard.
That plus the six turnovers doomed the Tigers from the beginning.
“Our wheels completely fell off late in the first quarter and when you’re not as good, you can’t make mistakes,” coach Tristan said. “And then it just snow balls on you and snow balls on you. I hate it for the guys, too, but you’ve got to play through it, especially against good teams.”
Roderique said it was good to get Vaden back in the lineup before the playoffs.
“I think you can see what he brings to the game,” Roderique said. “He’s a really good athlete, a headsy kid. Landon Johnson has done a tremendous job for us the last four weeks and he’s a kid that hasn’t played at all on defense since we had him at starting quarterback. Then he was able to play on defense tonight. It’s always the next man up. Cohl is just savvy, he’s a real heads-up kid, throws the ball really well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.