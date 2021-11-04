It’s no secret that Webb City tends to play its best football come November.
That’s an important part of the recipe for any program that’s able to win 12 state championships in a 24-year span, which is what the Cardinals have done since John Roderique took over as their head coach in 1997.
“It obviously hasn’t been like a lot of years for us in terms of wins and losses, but I feel like our team has gotten better over the course of the year,” Roderique said. “We’ve stayed relatively healthy. One would think that we’d be playing our best football around this time, but I guess that’s a week-by-week answer. All I know is our kids are eager to get back on the football field.”
Coming off a first-round bye in the Class 5 District 6 playoffs, second-seeded Webb City (6-3) is set to play host to third-seeded Republic (6-4) in a semifinal tilt on Friday at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The two Central Ozark Conference foes met earlier this season in a Week 3 showdown that resulted in a 56-20 win for Webb City on its home turf. It marked Roderique’s 300th career coaching triumph with the Cardinals.
“It’s hard to play people twice in a season,” Roderique said. “We did play them pretty well in that first game earlier in the season. Of course, they have a relatively new staff and that was just their third game. The one thing I can really tell from watching film on them is how much they’ve improved since then. They probably defended and did a better job against Carthage than anybody else in our league. … They certainly had a really positive year.”
Roderique even labeled Republic as “the most improved team in our conference.” The Tigers have already followed up a 3-7 season in 2020 with its winningest campaign since 2015 when they went 6-5.
And from a common opponents standpoint, Republic and Webb City have have had mirroring results with wins over Neosho, Willard, Ozark, Carl Junction and Branson while suffering setbacks against Carthage, Nixa and Joplin. They also finished right next to each other in the final COC regular-season standings, with Webb City taking fourth and Republic fifth.
“They have a good game plan, they’re patient on offense and their kids have really bought in,” Roderique said of Republic. “We’ll have to come out expecting a fight because, like I said, they’ve improved quite a bit since we saw them in Week 3.”
As for the keys to the game:
“I think it has a lot to do at the line of scrimmage,” Roderique said. “That’s where I think they’ve made significant improvements after just watching them against the rest of our league. They really have done a good job up front, and that’s on both sides of the football. … So that will be the biggest key, and obviously turnovers are always going to be a big factor.”
Republic, coming off a 54-0 win over Parkview in the first round of the district playoffs, is averaging 33.1 points per game while allowing 22.4 PPG to its opponents.
Webb City comes in averaging 41.9 PPG while allowing 24.2 PPG to its foes.
Senior quarterback Cohl Vaden has completed 58% of his passes for the Cardinals, totaling 442 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through the air. His top two targets, juniors William Hayes and Dante Washington, have accounted for 252 and 325 receiving yards, respectively.
Senior Cade Wilson has paced Webb City in the ground game with 954 yards and 17 TDs on 112 carries. Fellow senior Dupree Jackson has tallied 720 yards and 12 TDs in seven games.
Senior Cooper Crouch and junior Lucas Ott have led Webb City defensively with 88 and 85 tackles, respectfully.
WILLARD (1-9) AT CARTHAGE (9-0)
The other semifinal game in the Class 5 District 6 playoffs will be at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage when top-seeded Carthage kicks off against Willard at 7 p.m. Friday.
Carthage, coming off a first-round bye, picked up a 49-14 win over Nixa in Week 9 to claim a second consecutive undefeated regular season as well as its first outright COC title since 2016.
Willard and Carthage faced off in Week 6 of the regular season with CHS coming away with a convincing 42-7 victory.
Willard, however, is coming off of its best offensive performance of the year in a 56-35 road win over Neosho in the first round of the district playoffs last Friday. The victory also avenged a 21-14 setback Willard suffered against the Wildcats in Week 7 of the COC season.
Carthage is averaging 43.6 PPG while limiting its opponents to a mere 12.6 PPG.
The CHS offense, recording 452.8 yards per game, is led by standout running back Luke Gall, a junior who has rushed for 1,630 yards and 25 TDs. Senior quarterback Caden Kabance has rushed for 1,018 yards and 16 TDs, and he’s also completed 60% of his passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.
Gall and Zach Lansford pace the team defensively with 73 and 72 tackles, respectfully.
The winners of Webb City-Republic and Carthage-Willard will meet in the district championship next Friday.
