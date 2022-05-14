NEOSHO, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team opened postseason play on the right foot, knocking off Grandview 16-0 in three innings in the first round of the Class 5 District 7 tournament at Roy B. Shaver Field.
The second-seeded Cardinals punched their ticket to the semifinals to take third-seeded Neosho on Monday at 4 p.m. Seventh-seeded Grandview saw its season come to a close with a 7-18 record.
Webb City outhit Grandview 12-1 while plating 12 runs in the first inning and four runs in the second.
Cy Darnell paced the Cardinals offensively as he went a perfect 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. Jeremiah Leaming finished 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBI, while Eric Fitch went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double and one RBI. William Hayed added one hit and drove in a run.
Kaylor Darnell started and surrendered no runs and one hit in 1 1/3 innings. Leaming tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief and surrendered no runs and no hits. The two pitchers combined for four strikeouts.
Jacob Walker logged Grandview’s lone hit in the game.
The winner between Webb City and Neosho on Monday will advance to the championship on Wednesday to take on either top-seeded McDonald County or fourth-seeded Carl Junction.
