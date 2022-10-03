WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team fell in a 3-0 hole and never fully recovered in an eventual 3-1 setback to McDonald County on Monday at the Webb City softball field.
The Mustangs (16-7) plated one run in the top of the third and then two in the fifth before the Cardinals (16-16) plated their lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Nevaeh Dodson picked up the win in the circle after limiting Webb City to one earned run and five hits while striking out 12 batters in seven innings of work.
Dodson also finished 2 for 3 at the plate with one home run as the Mustangs amassed six total hits.
Laney Taylor was charged wight he loss after surrendering three earned runs and six hits while fanning eight in seven innings.
Elizabeth Rhuems, Alexanda Maturino, Sydney Strickland, Makenzie Wynn and Addison Brown tallied one hit apiece to lead the Webb City offense.
Webb City will play host to Joplin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.