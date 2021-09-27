WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Wyandotte (Okla.) on Monday at the Webb City softball field.
Wyandotte jumped out to an early lead as it scored three unearned runs on three Webb City errors through the first three innings.
The Cardinals (10-9) had six hits in the contest. Hannah Wells and Dawsyn Decker logged two hits apiece. Wells had a double, while Ripley Shanks had a triple.
Laney Taylor starter in the circle for Webb City and allowed three runs — all unearned — on five hits. She also struck out one batter.
Addi Brown tossed the final three frames for the Cardinals and allowed no runs and just two hits while fanning a pair.
Webb City plays host to Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
