WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team jumped out to a three-run lead and staved off Branson late to claim a 4-3 win on Thursday at the Webb City softball field.
The Cardinals improved to 13-13 on the season while the Pirates slipped to 9-12.
Webb City got its scoring in early with two-run showings in the first and fourth innings.
Two Branson errors allowed Kylee Sargeant to cross home plate for Webb City in the first before Madeline Barchak singled to left field to plate Dawsyn Decker for a 2-0 lead.
Branson plated one run in the top of the fourth before Webb City responded in the bottom half with a pair of runs, widening the Cardinals’ advantage to 4-1 just beyond the game’s midway point.
The Pirates scored two more runs in the fifth but were held scoreless in the final two innings to bring the game to a close.
Laney Taylor was credited with the win after limiting Branson to three earned runs and seven hits while striking out five batters in six innings. Karsyn Cahoon picked up the save after retiring the first three batters she faced in the seventh.
Sierra Dailey was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. She finished with three punchouts and a pair of walks.
Decker and Barchak both finished with a single and an RBI, while Alexanda Maturino logged a pair of singles in three plate appearances.
Webb City will compete in a tournament in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
