The Webb City softball team erupted for 15 hits to claim a 10-2 win over Rolla on Monday afternoon at the Webb City softball field.
Webb City (6-5) benefitted from an eight-run showing in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding a pair of insurance runs in the sixth. Rolla (6-9) plated one run in the fourth and then another in the fifth.
The Cardinals were led at the plate by designated player Alexanda Maturino, who went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Kylee Sargeant went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI while Sydney Strickland went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI.
Dawsyn Decker, Elizabeth Rhuems and Lily Hall added two hits apiece for Webb City.
Laney Taylor went the distance in the circle as she limited Rolla to six hits and one earned run while striking out three batters in seven innings of work.
Rolla starter Madison Hamby was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Aubrey Pedrin and Brystol Klossner both tossed in relief.
The Bulldogs were paced at the plate by Abby Kriete, who finished 2 for 4 with one run driven in.
Webb City plays at Carthage on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.