WEBB CITY, Mo. — In their first two football seasons under head coach John Perry, the Nixa Eagles were, in essence, Central Ozark Conference title hopefuls who finished just on the outside looking in.
But that’s the past. If Monday offered any indication of the type of success that’s in store for the Eagles this fall, they could be primed to get over the hump and capture that elusive conference crown they’ve been chasing.
In a season-opening road contest against the defending Class 5 state champion Webb City, Nixa claimed a convincing 42-19 victory to kick off their 2022 campaign with quite the statement.
As for the elation Perry felt by the night’s end, it was like being “a fat kid on Christmas.”
“You know how on Christmas you get all the candy and your momma puts out all of those little Easter eggs and them little chocolate-covered (treats) — man, this is high school football … and this was an awesome night,” Perry said.
“I told (Webb City coach John Roderique) when we had them first on the schedule that I was kind of happy because everybody knows it’s not how you start but how you finish. They are notorious as getting better as it goes, so I wouldn’t want to play them in Week 6, 7, 8 or 9. I’m glad we caught them in Week 1 and I’m super proud of our kids.”
For the Cardinals, the Week 1 bugaboos of recent seasons continued as they dropped their third straight season-opening game. The two previous defeats both came against Joplin.
Webb City was ultimately stymied by a barrage of untimely penalties and turnovers as well as a pivotal injury to full back Max Stovern early in the game.
“We kind of got behind mentally, and then it just never felt like we seized anything,” Roderique said. “Our offense normally does that, but we didn’t do it. I felt like we put our defense in bad positions when you turn the ball over, when you don’t finish drives. … That’s something we’re obviously going to work on — those penalties and all of those kinds of things. That on the head coach. That’s on me.”
The back breaker for the Cardinals came right after halftime when they trailed 21-13. Their first two offensive drives advanced inside the Nixa 20-yard line before ultimately stalling out. Penalties played a big role in both of the missed opportunities.
“I think maybe it changes if we punch it in there or on the next one,” Roderique said. “At any point and time, we couldn’t finish anything. A lot of it was self-imposed.”
Sandwiched between Webb City’s scoreless drive was a 94-yard drive by Nixa that was capped by a short touchdown plunge by Ramone Green, who gave the Eagles a 28-13 advantage.
Green, touted as one of the top running backs in the state, finished the night with a pair of touchdowns after missing most of last season with an injury.
Webb City’s final score of the night — a 2-yard TD run by Omari Jackson — trimmed the deficit to 28-19 before Nixa closed with two unanswered touchdowns.
The Cardinals trailed by as many as two scores in the second quarter but managed to close the first half with a TD to take a 21-13 deficit into the break. Webb City marched 79 yards in six plays before Cole Cavitt plunged into the end zone from one yard out. The ensuing PAT attempt failed to keep it an eight-point game.
Nixa pulled away from a 7-7 tie by scoring a pair of TDs in the first 4 ½ minutes of the second quarter.
Following a 35-yard TD pass from Connor Knatcal to Wyatt Vincent to open the second, the Nixa defense stepped up with an interception by Jordan Tyler to give the Eagles’ offense a short field at the Webb City 32-yard line.
Nixa capitalized on the opportunity by scoring six plays later. Out of the wildcat formation, Green connected with an uncovered Spencer Ward in the end zone for a 13-yard TD pass that put the Eagles up 21-7.
A back-and-fort first quarter saw both teams reach paydirt once.
Webb City opened the game on offense and marched into Nixa territory before the drive was stymied by four false start penalties and one delay of game, leading to a punt.
Nixa went on to draw first blood on its first offensive possession of the night when Green broke loose along the Webb City sideline for a 46-yard TD run. The play capped an impressive three-play, 82-yard drive for the Eagles.
It wasn’t until the Cardinals’ third offensive drive that they found their footing. Six straight run plays and one Nixa penalty led to a 5-yard TD run by Cavitt that pulled Webb City even on the scoreboard at 7-7.
Webb City hits the road next Thursday to take on Carl Junction.
