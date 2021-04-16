Porous weather conditions didn’t stop the Joplin Track and Field Invitational from taking place on Friday night.
That was just the first bit of good news for the Webb City Cardinals.
Aided by 10 event wins, Webb City swept the team titles in the boys and girls divisions to highlight a chilly, rain-soaked night at Joplin High School.
The Cardinals’ boys team finished with 166 1/2 points to edge second-place Joplin by a half point, while the girls tallied 129 points to top second-place Nevada by eight points.
Area schools Carl Junction, Carthage, Columbus, McDonald County, Neosho, Nevada and Riverton also took part in the 10-team event.
BOYS
The boys meet came down to the final event as Webb City’s Pryce Mason and Grayson Smith tied for first place in the pole vault to clinch the team title for the Cardinals in thrilling fashion.
Webb City trailed Joplin by 17 1/2 points in the team standings before Mason and Smith’s performances in the pole vault — equaling marks of 3.85 meters — garnered nine points apiece to catapult the Cardinals past the Eagles.
Rogers Heritage finished third with 105 1/2 points, while Neosho (92) and Nevada (41 1/2) rounded out the top five teams.
The Cardinals finished with seven event wins overall. Senior Mekhi Garrard was responsible for two of them, winning the triple jump with a distance of 13.15 meters and also the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.1 seconds. Caleb Cook won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.63 seconds, while Gustavo Sabbag won the 300 hurdles (42.18 seconds), Zetthew Meister won the discus (40.05 meters) and Luke Brumit won the high jump (1.92 meters).
Runner-up Joplin recorded eight event wins, including three relay triumphs and first-place finishes in the 100 dash, 1600 run, 3200 run, long jump and shot put.
The Eagles’ 4x100 team of Nathan Glades, Trayshawn Thomas, Dominick Simmons and Donovyn Fowler bested the field with a time of 45.5, while their 4x200 team of Glades, Luke Vieselmeyer, Simmons and Evan Overstreet placed first with a time of 1:36.95. The 4x800 saw Nicholas Horton, Ryan Byers, Ashton Ventura and Zaben Barnes place first with a time of 8:27.7.
Rounding out the event winners for Joplin were Hobbs Campbell, Glades, Donovyn Fowler and Donovan Watkins. Campbell placed first in both the 1600 (4:25.29) and 3200 (9:36.1), while Glades won the 100 dash (11.53 seconds), Fowler won the long jump (6.79 meters) and Watkins won the shot put (15.4 meters).
Neosho was headlined by a pair of event wins, with Kaden Cole besting the field in the 800 with a time of 2:00.2 and the relay team of Tristan Clanton, Evan Haskins, Cole and Isaiah Green winning the 4x400 with a time of 3:35.3.
Carthage picked up a win in the javelin throw, with Caleb Calvin hitting a mark of 48.68 meters. Columbus’ Gunnar Lawrence picked up a win in the 400 dash with a time of 53.87 seconds.
GIRLS
Webb City posted three event wins en route to its team title in the girls division.
Two of the triumphs came on the track, with Essence Robinson winning the 200 with a time of 28.6 seconds and Riley Hawkins winning the 400 with a time of 1:03.67. Haidyn Berry was the third victor for the Cardinals, claiming first in the javelin with a throw of 32.68 meters.
Rounding out the top five teams in the meet were Nevada (121), Neosho (102 1/2), Joplin (99) and Carl Junction (98).
Runner-up Nevada tallied five event wins. The 4x400 relay team of Bailey Ast, Jade Feller, Clara Swearingen and Madyson Majors won with a time of 4:31.9, while Taylor Thompson won the discus (27.13 meters), Lillian Hart won the high jump (1.47 meters) and long jump (5.11 meters), and Claire Pritchett won the shot put (12.21 meters).
Neosho picked up a pair of event wins, with Riley Kemna winning the 3200 run (12:10.5) and Jayden Browning winning the triple jump (10.33 meters).
Joplin had three triumphs in the track events. The 4x800 team of Alexandra Carson, Jackaline Triplett, Jennalee Dunn and Allie Keizer won with a time of 10:28.7. Dunn went on to win two more events, the 800 (2:32.11) and 1600 (5:32.56).
Carl Junction tied Nevada for the most event wins in the meet with five. The Bulldogs’ 4x100 team of Olivia Vediz, Alanza Montez, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder claimed first with a time of 50.68 seconds. Montez also had triumphs in the 100 hurdles (15.97) and 300 hurdles (48.14), while Sluder won the 100 dash (14.9) and Emerson Lundien won the pole vault (2.6 meters).
Carthage had one triumph in the 4x200, with Katie Crowe, Sydnee Dudolski, Ashlynn Patrick and Kaly Sullivan posting a time of 1:55.3.
