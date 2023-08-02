WEBB CITY, Mo. — After coming one game short last year of qualifying for the Little League World Series, the Webb City Little League All-Stars will once again be representing Missouri at the Midwest Regional, which begins Friday near Indianapolis.
The Webb City 12-year-olds will try to become the third team from Webb City — and the only the fourth from Missouri — to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Webb City’s 2002 and 2015 teams both qualified for the international tournament and for their efforts, both were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this year.
At the Midwest Regional last August in Indianapolis, Webb City made it to the championship game but fell short in a 4-3 extra-innings game against Davenport, Iowa.
Webb City earned the right to advance to the Midwest Regional this year after defeating DeSoto last week 2-1 in Columbia, courtesy of a Brody Jackson two-run bomb. In its next game, Webb City beat host team Daniel Boone (Columbia) 6-5 off a Landon Johnson walk-off hit in the bottom of the sixth.
Webb City secured the state title with a 12-1 win in a rematch with DeSoto in which Jackson homered for the third straight game.
“I think everybody either reached base or got a hit in that game,” Webb City head coach Andrew Doennig said. “It was a real collective effort.”
Three primary pitchers will hope to complement the Webb City bats in Indianapolis — Kam Newberry, Landon Johnson and Tyler Shull.
Doennig has coached the core of this team since they were 9-year-olds and is familiar with what each player brings to the field.
And with the start of high school football on the horizon, Doennig, who serves as an assistant coach for the Webb City High School team, will have to wait to join the Cardinals as they open official practices next week as he leads his baseball team in Indiana.
“Coach Mac (Webb City High School coach Ryan MacFarland) has been really good about it,” Doennig said. “He’s been really supportive. It’s been awesome. He understands this is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deal for these kids.”
Doennig also talked about his kids during a final practice Tuesday at King Jack Park.
“These kids are all pretty confident,” he said. “They’ve played a lot of baseball together. They know that they can play and they just have to show up and do what they are supposed to do. They’re very capable. It just depends on if they perform to the best of their abilities.”
One of the players from last year’s squad, Kam Newberry, hopes to build on last year’s regional runner-up finish.
“It feels good to be going there again,” Newberry said. “But I want to go further this time and make it to the World Series.”
Newberry said the team’s strong points are its pitching and fielding and the 12-year-old pitcher and shortstop shared some advice for his teammates: “Don’t let the fans and all the cameras get to you. It’s still just baseball.”
Webb City will begin its quest at noon Friday, when the team faces the Wisconsin state champions.
Joining Webb City in the region is Kansas state champion Pittsburg, which plays at 9 a.m. Friday. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
If both Webb City and Pittsburg win their first-round games, they will met in a second-round game at noon Saturday. Should both teams fall in their first games, they will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. The championship game of the regional is set for noon Friday, Aug. 11.
Also on the Webb City roster are Turner Doennig, Tyler Shull, Finn Getz, Max Woodmansee, Brody Jackson, Landon Johnson, Colby Renfro, Brody Sarley, Macoy Mayberry, Drake Harlen and Kaden Sawyer.
Assistant coaches are Chad Woodmansee and Mike Shull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.