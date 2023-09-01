WEBB CITY, Mo. — Both the Webb City Cardinals and Carl Junction Bulldogs were chasing their first wins of the season under new head coaches.
Webb City came away with the 47-28 win, the first for head coach Ryan McFarland.
“It’s awesome (to get this win), to happen here — first varsity win in John Roderique Stadium,” McFarland said.
Carl Junction kept up its run-heavy offense that it demonstrated last week in the loss to Ozark. It was slow, methodical and effective.
Webb City, on the other hand, hardly saw the ball at first. It only possessed the ball for 46 seconds in the first quarter and a little over 6 minutes in the entire first half.
Yet the team went into the locker room sporting a 21-14 lead thanks to short fields and a 94-yard kickoff return from sophomore Gabe Johnson.
“I caught the ball, saw the hole, hit the gap and I was gone,” Johnson said. “This win is big. It means a lot to coach and a lot to us.”
Both the short fields and the kick return came off Carl Junction errors, particularly on special teams. This was the second consecutive game that the Bulldogs gave up a kick return for a touchdown.
Consistently poor kickoffs, including a squib kick and a failed onside kick, also gave Webb City short fields. And the Cardinals took advantage.
A 42-yard touchdown run by Omari Jackson and a 49-yard run by Breckin Golardo helped the Cardinals maintain a two-score lead for most of the second half.
Outside of special teams, Carl Junction’s offense was effective. It was led by lead running back senior Johnny Starks. Not only was Starks the heart of the offense, he was also making hard tackles and big plays on defense. It just couldn’t keep pace with the Cardinals.
The Bulldogs’ defense also had another stellar outing, limiting the Cardinals’ offense to just one touchdown in the first half. The defense forced a fumble and had other big plays in the second half. But as the mistakes continued to pile up, eventually the Bulldogs got worn down, allowing Webb City to finally break open the scoreboard.
“In the first half we only had three possessions. We only ran 11 plays. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” McFarland said. “Last week we kind of got conservative, but this week, I told the guys we were really going to open up the playbook. We threw in some reverses and misdirection, and our players executed really well.”
For its part, Webb City’s defense tightened up when it needed to, snagging a pair of interceptions, including one on the first drive of the game. In a battle of attrition, the Cardinals came out on top.
“Everyone‘s been on edge after last week’s outcome and just wanted to get that taste out of their mouth. It kind of just proves hard work pays off. We had a great week of practice and came out and executed,” McFarland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.