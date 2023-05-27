WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a battle of pitching staffs on Saturday as Webb City and Kearney met for a Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup at Chuck Barnes Field in Webb City.
The Cardinals held on for a 3-2 win after taking the lead on a risky play on the third-base line.
With the game tied at two runs apiece and two outs in the top of the sixth, Drew Vonder Haar took a risk from third base. Vonder Haar was on third with Kaylor Darnell at the plate.
Webb City had noticed a slow toss back to the pitcher from Kearney’s catcher after receiving each pitch throughout the game. So, the coaching staff decided to tell Vonder Haar to take off on this throw. He stopped midway down the line and when the ball was fired to third base, he just took off towards the plate.
The throw from third made it home in time but it came from directly behind Vonder Haar and catcher Jackson Helberg couldn’t corral the ball and it scooted to the backstop as Vonder Haar slid in safely to make it 3-2.
Kaylor Darnell tossed five innings of two-hit baseball and only allowed two runs. Walker Sweet came in for the final six outs and shut down the Bulldogs’ threat in the sixth.
Sweet surrendered a leadoff walk and then threw the ball beyond his first baseman on a pick-off attempt that allowed the base runner to move up to third with no outs. Sweet got a ground out back to the mound to keep the runner where he was.
After hitting a batter and walking another, he was fighting to keep a one-run lead with one out. He struck out the next two hitters.
The seventh was far less stressful. He walked the leadoff batter again but then struck out the side to send Webb City to the Final Four for the first time in 13 years.
The Cardinals play at 1 p.m. Friday in Ozark.
