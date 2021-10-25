CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Even as her Webb City volleyball team held a 2-0 match lead in the district championship on Monday night, head coach Rhonda Lawrence knew that a formidable Carl Junction opponent wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“I told our girls that they are not going to lay down,” Lawrence said. “They’re used to this. They’ve come back and reverse (swept) before.”
Right on cue, the Bulldogs staged a comeback threat as they claimed back-to-back set victories to tie the match at 2-2.
Sensing the significant momentum swing, Lawrence adjusted her team’s scheme of attack in hopes of generating more favorable matchups at the net.
She also wasn’t afraid afraid to tell her team a white lie heading into the decisive fifth set.
“We’ve played in a lot of four- or five-set games ourselves. I don’t know if they’ve won more, but I told the girls that we’d won more,” Lawrence said, laughing. “I was just blowing smoke.”
A shot of confidence, no matter how it’s obtained, certainly never hurts.
It worked for Webb City, which claimed the first two points of the fifth and never trailed the rest of the way en route to a 15-10 set victory that clinched a 3-2 match triumph over the Bulldogs in the finals of the Class 4 District 12 tournament at Carl Junction High School.
The win marked Webb City’s first of the year over Carl Junction, which had picked up a pair of 3-0 sweeps over the Cardinals earlier in the season.
“CJ is a great team, and we were definitely the underdog coming in,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think anybody is going to believe that it says Webb City instead of them (on the state tournament bracket). But I really felt like we played strategically very smart, and we went after things that a lot of people haven’t quite found on them.”
Webb City advances to the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament to take on the winner of Willard and Rogersville, who play in the District 11 championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals’ sectional tilt is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a site that is yet to be determined.
Webb City took the momentum early in Monday’s match by grinding out a tightly-contested win in the opening set. The two teams encountered ties of 10-10, 20-20 and then 26-26 before the Cardinals closed with back-to-back points — one on a kill by senior Makenzie Storm and the next on a Carl Junction hitting error — for a 28-26 win.
“That first set is like a monkey off your back,” Lawrence said. “It helps that you’ve got the momentum.”
A quirky second set saw both teams continue to go back and forth early before play was paused to sort out a lineup violation.
With Carl Junction leading 9-8 on the scoreboard, officials determined that the Bulldogs had provided the wrong name of the server three points prior, leading to a score change that favored Webb City 9-6.
“CJ had asked for a lineup change (and provided) the wrong server,” Lawrence said. “So back like four points ago, three points ago, it was the wrong server. So they lose all of those (points) and we get (one point). … That’s an unfortunate situation, for sure.”
The moment of adversity seemed to spark the Bulldogs at first as they went on a 4-0 run to briefly reclaim the lead at 10-9. The surge saw sophomore Kylie Scott register a kill while senior Ellie Lawson registered a pair of aces.
However, after a 15-15 tie at the set’s midway point, Carl Junction won 10 consecutive points to claim a 25-15 victory. Cardinal junior Kyah Sanborn let the spurt with two kills and a block kills, while junior Brenda Lawrence and sophomore Aubree Lassiter logged one kill apiece.
“I thought we played really tight and under a lot of pressure — especially in the first two sets — and made a lot of errors,” Carl Junction head coach Cheryl Sharples said. “They forced us into some situations, and we didn’t handle them really well.”
With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs finally found their footing in the third and fourth sets as they claimed wins of 25-23 and 25-20.
“We never quit,” Sharples said. “That was the thing. We were making some aggressive errors and my kids never quit, and I’ve been proud of them for that all year. When Jessa (Hylton) went out early in the season, we easily could have been done. They didn’t. They stepped up and had a great year.”
Destiny Buerge led Carl Junction with 21 kills and 17 digs, while Scott added 14 kills and Logan Jones 46 assists. Karissa Chance had eight kills and five blocks, and Lawson chipped in five aces.
