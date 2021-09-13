BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A comeback attempt by the Webb City volleyball team came up short on Monday as Bentonville came away with a 3-1 win over the Cardinals.
Bentonville won the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-18, before Webb City claimed a 25-20 win in the third. The Tigers iced the match with a 25-19 advantage in the fourth set.
Kearston Galardo finished with a team-high 10 kills as well as four aces and six digs for Webb City. Kenzie Storm had seven kills and nine digs, while Aubree Lassiter, Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield tallied five kills apiece. Kyah Sanborn logged 28 assists and seven digs.
Webb City plays host to Seneca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.