HILLCREST, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team went 4-1-1 to finish runner-up in the Hillcrest Slamfest on Saturday.
In pool play, the Cardinals picked up wins over Waynesville (25-9, 25-12), Willard (25-18, 25-19) and Hillcrest (25-22, 25-23) and tied with Camdenton (25-12, 23-25).
Webb City went on to take down Republic (25-21, 23-25, 25-22) in the first round of bracket play before falling in the championship match to Willard (21-25, 23-25).
Kate Brownfield had 39 kills, seven aces and 30 digs in the tournament while Brenda Lawrence added 34 kills, five aces, 24 digs and two blocks.
Aubree Lassiter tallied 33 kills, three aces, 10 digs and six blocks. Jaeli Rutledge recorded 15 kills and five blocks, while Jenna Noel had seven aces and 28 digs. Kyah Sanborn led the team in assists with 114.
The Cardinals return home to take on Bentonville (Ark.) on Monday inside the Cardinal Dome.
