ANDERSON, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over McDonald County on Monday to improve to 25-4-2 on the season.
Fresh off a tournament championship at the Lori Endicott Tournament in Willard, the Cardinals downed McDonald County (6-18-1) by set scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-15.
Jaeli Rutledge led Webb City with 10 kills while adding 17 assists and three blocks. Brenda Lawrence recorded seven kills, 18 assists and two aces, while Aubree Lassiter chipped in six kills and 14 assists. Kate Brownfield tallied five kills and a pair of aces, and Sophia Crane led the team in digs with 11.
Webb City will hit that road on Tuesday to take on Ozark at 6:30 p.m. at Ozark High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.