Fans and followers of the Central Ozark Conference football season won’t have to wait long to see two championship contenders clash on the gridiron.
In perhaps one of the most highly anticipated games of the COC campaign, Webb City and Nixa will have their proverbial feet held to the fire in Week 1 when they take on one another on Friday night in Webb City.
It’ll be quite the measuring stick for both squads. The Cardinals return starters at nine positions from last year’s team that won the Class 5 state championship while the Eagles have a whopping 14 starters back from last year’s team that fell to Joplin 24-13 in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 3 playoffs.
Nixa got the better of Webb City with a 41-27 win in Week 7 of the 2021 regular season. However, that marked a turning point for the Cardinals, who went on to claim seven consecutive victories en route to their 16th state title in program history.
Both Nixa and Webb City received multiple first-place votes in the preseason COC coaches poll after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the conference last year.
“The one thing about playing a tough team early is that it gives you a good measuring stick as far as where you’re at,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “I would guess Nixa to be a preseason favorite in the conference — it’s hard to say. But they’ve been a top-three team in the conference the last several years and everyone knows what type of talent they have. … So I wouldn’t say it’s an ideal first game, but it does challenge you to see where you’re at as a football team.
“In Week 1, typically we focus more on ourselves and what the heck we’re going to do and who we’re going to play, because we really don’t know a whole lot about ourselves at this point.”
The majority of Webb City’s experience is on the defensive side of the football with returning starters in Dante Washington (CB), Kaylor Darnell (DB), Billy Wolfe (LB), A.J. Bash (DL) and Lucas Ott (LB/DE).
The squad has three returning starters on offense in Washington (WR), William Hayes (WR) and Nate Miller (OL). Landon Johnson will be the new starting quarterback for the team after throwing for 457 yards with seven total touchdowns in four starts last season.
Webb City will be tasked with containing a loaded Nixa offense that returns nine starters from last year’s unit that averaged 33.7 points and nearly 400 yards per game.
Leading the Eagles’ offense will be senior playmakers Connor Knactal (QB), Ramone Green (RB) and Kael Combs (WR).
Knactal passed for 1,912 yards and 24 TDs last season.
Green, who missed most of last season due to an injury, was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 and is touted as one of the top rushers in the state heading into his senior campaign.
“These guys they have returning are obviously going to be a year better,” Roderique said. “I think the thing that stands out most to me is their team speed, their athleticism. They have a lot of athleticism and big-play ability on the offensive side, and then they’re very fast and able to limit the big plays on defense. So you can’t make very many mistakes against a team like that.”
REPUBLIC AT CARTHAGE
Carthage, the defending COC champion, will have Republic as its first test of the season on Friday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage went undefeated in conference play last season before it saw its season come to a close in a 28-21 loss to Webb City in the Class 5 District 6 championship game. In the last eight seasons under coach Jon Guidie, CHS has had six district titles and multiple deep playoff runs while capturing a gold ball in 2019.
Heading into Guidie’s 18th season at the school, Carthage returns six starters on offense and six on defense from last year. Ten of the returning starters are seniors.
The team will be led by one of the top two-way players in the state in senior running back and linebacker Luke Gall, a first-team all-state awardee who was named Offensive Player of the Year for Class 5 and the COC after rushing for 1,902 yards and 29 TDs. He was also a COC Co-Defensive Player of the Year with 88 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.
Carthage picked up a 35-14 win over Republic last season and is currently riding a 21-game regular-season win streak that dates back to late September of 2019.
A win on Friday night would give Guidie his 200th career coaching victory.
Republic returns 11 starters after going 6-5 last year for its first winning season since 2015.
CARL JUNCTION AT OZARK
Carl Junction and Ozark, a pair of teams that went 3-7 in 2021, will kick off their seasons against one another on Friday night in Ozark.
The Tigers downed the Bulldogs 38-16 in last year’s meeting in the regular-season finale. Both teams wound up falling in the first round of their respective district tournaments.
CJ returns seven offensive starters and eight defensive starters in its 10th season under Doug Buckmaster, who is 67-35 with he program.
The Bulldogs are seeking their first winning season since 2017 when they finished 10-2.
Ozark boasts 13 returning starters and two all-conference performers from last season.
WILLARD AT NEOSHO
Neosho and Willard split a pair of meetings against one another last season and will meet again on Friday night to open their seasons at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The Wildcats, who went 1-9 in 2021, picked up a 21-14 win over Willard in Week 8 of the regular season before the Tigers got revenge in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 playoffs with a 56-35 triumph over Neosho.
Willard ultimately lost 42-20 to Carthage in the district semifinals to end the year with a 1-10 record.
Neosho returns 11 starters and is headlined by a trio of all-conference awardees in seniors Jared Siler (RB), Isaiah Green (WR) and Carter Baslee (OL).
The Wildcats, entering their second year under head coach Brandon Taute, are seeking their first winning season since 2017 when they went 7-5.
Willard returns 13 starters and 36 total lettermen in its second campaign under head coach Frank Tristan.
