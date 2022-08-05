The Webb City Little League baseball team overcame a three-run deficit to upend Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 5-4 on Friday afternoon in the first round of the Midwest Region Tournament in Indianapolis.
Representing Missouri, Webb City trailed 4-1 before plating four runs on two hits and two South Dakota errors in the top of the sixth inning. Webb City plated all of its runs in the frame with two outs.
Andrew Baird pulled Webb City to within two runs by singling up the middle to plate Brock Hulstine from second. Bryce Stevens later scored from third on a wild pitch before Brayton Robinson singled through the left side to plate two more runs.
Webb City finally took the lead when Bratie Holland hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to plate Robinson for the 5-4 advantage.
Webb City finished with four hits in the game, with Robinson, Holland, Baird and Bryce Stevens recording one single apiece. Laken Johnson drew two free passes while Robinson crossed home plate twice.
South Dakota plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first before Webb City drew even with a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Holland. South Dakota responded with a three-run homer by Evin Edwards in the bottom of the inning.
Webb City starter Paxten Parish went 3 2/3 innings and surrendered no earned runs and two hits while striking out nine batters. Jaxon Kent was credited with the win after limiting South Dakota to three earned runs on one hit and striking out five in 2 1/3 innings.
The Midwest Region Tournament is an eight-day event that pits state championship teams from Missouri, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin against one another. The tournament champion will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
Webb City will be back in action on Sunday to take on Fargo, North Dakota.
