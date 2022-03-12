The Carl Junction girls basketball team was one half away from advancing to a Final Four for the fourth time in six seasons.
But after leading by as many as eight points and taking a two-point advantage into halftime, the Bulldogs hit a scoring lull that they couldn’t quite overcome in an eventual 55-46 setback to West Plains on Saturday in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.
West Plains outscored Carl Junction 12-4 in the third quarter and 30-19 in the entire second half to clinch a spot in the state semifinals for a second consecutive season.
“I thought we came out well and did some nice things in the first half,” CJ coach Brad Shorter said. “Unfortunately the third quarter was tough for us. We struggled to score, we turned the ball over a little too much and they outrebounded us. That was the difference.
“It finished at a nine-point difference, but it was much closer than that. We had our chances, but West Plains is a well-coached team and a very good team.”
CJ ended yet another noteworthy campaign with a 22-8 record after claiming a seventh consecutive district championship.
“I just told our girls afterward that this is something we’ve built — to be a part of a family and continue a great tradition,” Shorter said. “I’m just so proud of how they worked this season in order to progress. … I think a lot of players in our area would love to be part of a program like this.”
West Plains, which will take on Smithville in the semis on Friday, came out of the game’s intermission and went on a 7-2 run to take its first lead since the early stages of the second quarter.
A layup by Olivia Lawson put the Zizzers up by three before Carl Junction freshman Dezi Williams responded with a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 32-31 with 3:20 to play in the third quarter.
West Plains closed the third on a 5-0 run and then managed to take its first double-digit lead, 41-31, after Ashton Judd made a pair from the foul line with 6:29 to go in the contest.
The Bulldogs had one final run in them to keep things interesting late. After a Hali Shorter 3-pointer, a Destiny Buerge layup and then an old-fashioned three-point play by Kylie Scott, CJ had pulled to within five points of West Plains with 2:08 remaining.
However, clutch shooting at the free-throw line allowed West Plains to ice it from there. A pair of freebies by Judd opened a 6-2 surge in the final two minutes to bring the game to its final.
Judd, a University of Missouri commit, scored a game-high 27 points. Ten of those points were scored at the charity stripe.
“She is a terrific player,” Shorter said of Judd. “I think she got quite a few freebies at the free-throw line … but part of being a good player is getting up there and knocking down shots at the line. But I thought our kids did a fabulous job on her. It was a total team effort. You know, they have two bigs and we realistically have one in Kylie Scott. She did an excellent job down low and probably got the bad end of a few calls. At the same time, she played really hard.”
Earlier in the game, CJ benefitted from a dominant start to the second quarter to build its largest lead of the day.
Trailing 18-16 to start the second, Destiny Buerge scored nine straight points — six free throws after being fouled on back-to-back 3-point attempts and then a three-point play on an and-1 layup. Dezi Williams then split a pair of attempts from the foul line, punctuating a 10-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 26-18 with 2:30 left in the half.
West Plains closed the second period on a 7-1 run to trim the deficit to 27-25 by halftime.
“We did such a fine job of breaking their press defense in the first half and getting good looks,” Shorter said. “While we’re not your typical transition team, we’re a pretty good transition team. We took advantage of that in the first half, but they got our of their press in the third quarter, which kind of slowed us up a little bit.”
Buerge, a junior, finished with a team-high 24 points while Burk and Scott added seven points apiece.
CJ graduates just two seniors in Ellie Lawson and Jessa Hylton, who missed most of the season with an ACL injury. The Bulldogs also had four freshmen, six sophomores and three juniors on its roster this season.
“We’re certainly going to miss Jessa and Ellie next year,” Shorter said. “They were some mainstays in our program who were just fabulous kids and great basketball players. They’ve helped build this program like the seniors before them.
“We’re young obviously, and the future looks bright. We have to make sure we stay humble and continue to work at it. … I’m excited to have the majority of these girls back next year. I’m sad that we lose Jessa and Ellie, but hopefully next year we’re able to have another successful season like we did this year and the years before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.