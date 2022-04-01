And then there were four.
Four shades of blue, that is.
But, also, four true blue bloods to college basketball.
New Orleans will have a house full on Saturday when Kansas and Villanova as well as Duke and North Carolina meet for their Final Four matchups.
Similiar to the Corona commercial, you may or may not have seen air on your television recently, which shade of blue is actually the best?
The commercial begins with Devin Booker (one-and-done Kentucky star) saying the ocean is the best shade of blue. Then Vince Carter enters (North Carolina star) saying that the sky is, in fact, the better shade of blue. Christian Laettner (Duke star) chimes in by saying, “Guys, we all know what the most elite shade of blue is.” Finally, Connecticut legend, Sue Bird, walks up to remind the guys which shade of blue is actually “perfect.”
So, which shade of blue will be the best in New Orleans?
Here are four things to watch for in The Big Easy:
Kansas’ key: Ochai Agbaji is the engine of the Big 12 tournament champs. Agbaji’s performance in New Orleans will tell just how good KU’s blue is.
The Jayhawks were the benificiary of an injured Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round when they met Creighton. They’re facing another injured team in Villanova. But without Agbaji stepping up like he did in the Elite Eight, Kansas will end up going home.
Remy Martin led the Jayhawks past the Bluejays and Providence, but can he lead them past Villanova?
Villanova’s key: Jay Wright has had this team competing at a high level for most of his tenure at the Pennsylvania school since leaving Hofstra back in 2001.
Even with Justin Moore — Villanova’s second-leading scorer — going down with a torn achilles, Wright will have his team ready for Kansas.
Wright’s key will be eliminating Agbaji. The Wildcats won’t be able to score with KU so they have to force Martin to beat them.
Duke’s key: The easy one here is head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
But it will come down to the inexperience and ability to stay disciplined for Duke.
Can the underclassmen Blue Devils, along with junior Wendell Moore Jr., remain disciplined enough to beat the experienced teams in the Final Four?
It will depend on the star Paolo Banchero’s level of play.
North Carolina’s key: The TarHeels have already defied the odds as an eight seed in the Final Four and with upsets over no. 1 seed Baylor and no. 4 seed UCLA.
They did so by making 34 threes in their first three games of March Madness and at least 10 in each one.
North Carolina must continue that if they want to continue dancing.
In the Elite Eight they only made six 3-pointers against Saint Peter’s.
Brady Manek is the key for UNC to spread the floor. The Oklahoma transfer has hit 16 triples in four games during the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.