Who will it be?
Will Joe Burrow become football's first-ever "triple crown" winner?
Or, will Matthew Stafford earn his first Super Bowl ring in his first-ever trip to the big game after 12 seasons?
If the Cincinnati Bengals win, Burrow will become football's first to win a National Championship, Heisman trophy, and a Super Bowl. Thus, giving him the "triple crown".
If the Los Angeles Rams win, Stafford will have his first Super Bowl victory after spending 11 years with the Detroit Lions and never escaping the first round of the playoffs.
Here's what it's going to take for each team to win:
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals must continue to force turnovers.
In the playoffs, Cincinnati has forced at least two turnovers in each game. The defense picked off Derek Carr and recovered a fumble in the first round. Against Tennessee, they forced Ryan Tannehill into three interceptions. While in the AFC Championship, the Bengals grabbed two more interceptions against the Chiefs — one of which was the difference maker in overtime.
This actually bodes well for this team. The Rams have turned the ball over themselves in the postseason. Los Angeles has given the ball away five times during the playoffs. Although, four of those five giveaways came in the 30-27 win over Tampa Bay, and all were fumbles.
Despite reaching the Super Bowl, the Bengals were outgained in total yards by each opponent in the playoffs. There's certainly something to be said for limiting the damage and not giving up points, and it falls back on forced turnovers.
Los Angeles Rams
In terms of total team stats, the Rams' offense and defense have turned it up a notch in the postseason. Both units are playing even better in the playoffs in comparison to the regular season.
The Rams have to play four full quarters if they want to win this one.
They got away with a second-half collapse to the Buccaneers in the divisional round. Cooper Kupp isn't always going to sneak past the secondary for a 44-yard bomb to get into field goal range every time the Rams need it, though.
Not only the three second-half fumbles allowed the Buccaneers back into that game, but a lack of offensive success did as well.
The Bengals have shown signs of being a second-half team. Trailing Kansas City 21-10 at halftime of the AFC Championship Cincinnati was able to mount a comeback to send it to overtime.
The Rams have to keep their foot on the gas or Burrow and company will take advantage.
I think they will do just that. Rams win it 33-16.
