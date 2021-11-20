SENECA, Mo. — There wasn’t a dry eye in the team huddle at midfield as first-year Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn gave his final postgame speech of the Indians’ football season.
“Just remember that this is the group that got this place going again,” Hilburn exclaimed to his players.
Seneca competed like a team that didn’t want an inspiring turnaround season to come to an end on Saturday. But despite hanging tough with a talented Mexico squad for four quarters, the Indians’ playoffs magic finally ran out in a 20-7 setback to the Bulldogs in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game at Tom Hodge Field.
The Indians finished their first campaign under Hilburn with a district championship and an 8-5 record — five more wins than the program notched in the previous season.
“Just the perception when I got here — and we’ve kind of played on this since the time I got here — was that this might be a transition year for us,” Hilburn said. “These guys are getting a new coach and they lost a lot of seniors last year. So on paper, I don’t think we were maybe thought of to get to this point. But all along, these guys have done everything I’ve asked them to do when I got here. … We just wanted to show up and focus on daily improvement. These guys did that.”
Seneca scored the game’s first touchdown and went on to take a 7-7 tie into halftime. But the big plays ended up favoring Mexico in the second half as the Bulldogs closed on a 13-0 surge to secure their spot in the state semifinals, where they'll take on St. Mary’s, a 44-7 victor over Central (Park Hills), next Saturday in St. Louis.
In a matchup between two evenly matched, run-minded teams, Mexico proved to have the best player on the field in Michael White.
White, a senior running back and safety, did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs as he recorded 143 yards of total offense — 68 yards on eight rushes and 75 yards on two catches — with two touchdowns. He also tallied a pair of pass break-ups and a plethora of tackles on defense.
“That kid, on both sides of the ball, was a concern,” Hilburn said of White. “What he was able to do on defense, we would block a play 100% correct and he would come down and make the play for three yards. So then you think to add some play-action stuff to get on top of him, but we couldn’t.
The playmaking ability of White was on full display by the midway point of the third quarter when he hauled in a midfield pass from quarterback Ty Sims on a seam route and went 60 yards for a TD that gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 14-7.
“The kid was good," Hilburn said. "He’s a great physical football player that I’m going to guess is going to go on and play at the next level.”
White’s only mistake in the contest came early in the fourth quarter when he mishandled an option pitch that led to a fumble recovery by Seneca linebacker Dominick Wheeler at the Mexico 46-yard line.
But the Seneca offense, which went scoreless on its last six drives despite advancing into Mexico territory on four occasions, failed to capitalize on the takeaway after losing a fumble on the second play of its ensuing drive.
The Bulldogs added insurance points on a 4-yard TD run by White with 3:54 remaining before forcing a turnover on downs on Seneca’s final possession to ice the win.
Seneca running backs Jaxson Graham and Jackson Marrs were the team’s top offensive contributors with 96 and 79 rushing yards, respectively. Marrs scored the Indians’ lone TD on a 4-yard run with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter to cap a 12-play, 72-yard drive.
Seneca QB Ethan Fritchey added 34 rushing yards on nine carries and completed two of 13 passes for 22 yards with one interception.
For Mexico, running back Andrew Runge had a 13-yard TD run to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. He finished with 78 yards on nine carries, while Sims added 61 yards on 14 rushes.
Sims also completed three of six passes for 83 yards.
Saturday marked the final prep football game for 13 Seneca seniors: Graham, Fritchey, Quinton Platner, Dane Napier, Brayden Thiel, Milo Shorter, Brock Hultman, David Cooper, Kadin McCain, Tyler Cotton, Tanner Nesvold, Gabriel Commons and Jeremy Williams.
“It would have been really easy for our senior group to maybe be reluctant to a new guy coming in with all of these changes being made, and they never once questioned,” Hilburn said. “They never once asked, ‘Why are we doing this?’ They just did it. They showed up and did things the right way and worked extremely hard. They couldn’t have set a better example for our younger kids of what the future looks like here hopefully.”
