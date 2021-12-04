NEOSHO, Mo. — Hayden Crane and Eli Zar picked up individual titles to help lead the Neosho wrestling team to a first-place finish at the 34th annual Neosho Tournament on Saturday at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats amassed 211 team points to best the field in the 10-school event. Farmington finished runner-up with 185.5 points, while Belton (153), Willard (140.5.) and Springdale Har-Ber (113) rounded out the top five.
Crane and Zar were two of five finalists for Neosho. Crane, competing at the 138-pound weight class, went 4-0 on the day and picked up a 15-0 technical fall over Lane Parrish of Har-Ber in the finals. Zar, at 170, capped a 5-0 day with a 2-1 decision over Gary Walker of Willard in the ultimate tiebreaker round.
Crane had four pins and one technical fall while Zar recorded four pins and a decision.
Runners-up for Neosho included Fisher Butler (120), Johnny Chrisco (126) and Nico Olivares (285).
Butler picked up three falls in the pool rounds before suffering a 10-2 setback to Presley Johnson of Farmington in the finals. Chrisco logged two falls and a decision to make the finals, where he was defeated 15-0 by Lane Cross of Belton. And Olivares opened the day with three consecutive falls before he was pinned by Zach Mastellar of Belton in his championship match.
The Wildcats also had seven wrestling place third in Wyatt Black (113), Jack Lankford (132), Nate Copeland (145), Bostyn Patterson (152), Trent Neece (160), Collyn Kivett (182) and DeLeon Ulysses (195). Nathan Rogers placed eighth at 220.
Neosho hosts Joplin and Nixa in a triangular meet on Tuesday at NHS.
