Will Carr has been promoted to lieutenant in the Protection Branch's Joplin District in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southwest Region, overseeing enforcement duties in the region.
He will supervise conservation agents in Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties. He began his duties Oct. 1, replacing Scott Burger, who retired earlier this year.
Prior to taking his current position, Carr had been a conservation agent in Jasper County for 16 years. During that time, he has received both state and national recognition for his enforcement work. He was named the United Bowhunters of Missouri Agent of the Year in 2010 and 2017; the Southwest Region Agent of the Year in 2011, MDC’s statewide Conservation Agent of the Year in 2020 and, also in 2020, he received the Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Carr grew up in Mount Vernon and is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University. He graduated from the Conservation Agents’ Academy in 2005.
“I am excited about taking on this new leadership position and I am looking forward to leading, guiding, and training those that I have worked so closely alongside of for the past 16 years,” Carr said.
He can be reached at Willie.Carr@mdc.mo.gov.
