NEOSHO, Mo. — It didn’t look like the same Willard football team that mustered just 14 points against Neosho in the regular season.
What a difference two weeks can make.
The Tigers, aided by the return of standout running back Owen Bushnell, put together their best offensive output of the season in a 56-35 district playoffs victory over the Wildcats on Friday night at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The win marked Willard’s first of the season and avenged a 21-14 loss to Neosho in Week 8 of the regular season. The fifth-seeded Tigers (1-9) advance to the Class 5 District 6 semifinals to take on top-seeded Carthage (9-0) next Friday at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
Neosho, seeded fourth in the district, finishes its first season under head coach Brandon Taute with a 1-9 record.
“Right now, there’s not much I can say (to the players) that can make this situation better,” Taute said. “So I let everybody know that I love them, and I let the seniors know that I’m here for them. They’ve committed to this program, so I have a commitment to them for the rest of their lives. And to the rest of the kids, just get back up in the morning and get better.”
Willard built a 21-7 lead by halftime and then scored on its first five drives of the second half to put away the Wildcats for good.
The Tigers’ final score of the night — a 5-yard touchdown run by Lorenzo Hayworth — opened up the largest advantage of the night, 56-21, with 3:47 remaining in the game.
Heading into the night, Willard had scored no more than 21 points in a game this season.
“They got a couple guys back from a couple of weeks ago that we knew were going to help them offensively — and defensively, for that matter,” Taute said. “They came out and executed well. Hats off to them. They had a good game plan.”
Bushnell, who missed Willard’s game against Neosho in the regular season, was among those key returners. The junior was a workhorse for the Tigers through the first three quarters of play as he amassed 180 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Bushnell’s final score of the night, a 1-yard touchdown run that capped a 71-yard drive, punctuated a 28-point surge for Willard as Neosho fell in a 28-7 hole with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.
The Neosho offense found a bit of a spark in the third quarter as it scored on back-to-back drives to preserve a two-score game heading into the fourth.
Running back Jared Siler accounted for the first touchdown on a short run, and then 3 1/2 minutes later, Isaiah Green hauled in a 45-yard pass from quarterback Quenton Hughes to make it a 35-21 ballgame just before the start of the final period.
“We went into halftime and were able to make some adjustments offensively and figure out some of the things they were doing,” Taute said. “We started to chip away at it there in the second half. You know, our kids kept fighting.”
But in the end, Neosho couldn’t keep pace with a Willard offense that seemingly scored at will. Neosho’s fourth quarter was hindered by an intercepted pass as well as an onside kick recovery by Willard as the Tigers opened the period with three straight touchdowns to take control for good.
The Wildcats managed to do some cosmetic work on the final score with a pair of touchdowns in the final three minutes — the first on a 50-yard TD pass from Hughes to Green and the last on a 66-yard TD run by Siler.
Siler finished with 175 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Hughes completed 12 of 20 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while Green hauled in seven passes for 212 yards and a pair of scores.
The start to the night was an ideal one for Neosho.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Wildcats marched 76 yards in six plays and reached paydirt on a 1-yard run by Siler, giving Neosho an early 7-0 advantage.
The scoring drive, which took just under two minutes to complete, was aided by a 55-yard pass Hughes to Green that brought Neosho inside the Willard 5-yard line.
However, the rest of the first half favored Willard as the Tigers scored 21 straight points to take a two-touchdown lead into halftime. In the span, the Neosho offense saw back-to-back drives that advanced into Willard territory sputter — the first on an interception and the second on a turnover on downs.
The Wildcats also lost a possession after Willard recovered a muffed punt at midfield in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ first score came on their first offensive drive when Bushnell bulldozed his way into the end zone on a 10-yard carry for his first score of the night.
Willard’s second offensive possession was stymied by an interception by Neosho’s Cade Camerer to preserve a 7-7 tie late in the first quarter, but the Tigers got another crack at taking their first lead several minutes later after a fourth-down pass by Hughes was intercepted by Willard in their own end zone for a touchback.
Nine plays later — including the muffed punt recovery that gave Willard a fresh set of downs at their own 48 — Bushnell found the end zone on a 22-yard scamper up the middle to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 5:18 remaining in the first half.
The Tigers then forced Neosho into a turnover on downs before capping the scoring in the half with a 2-yard touchdown by Russell Roweton on a QB sneak. Trey Pulford was Willard’s leading receiver, hauling in five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
