CARTHAGE, Mo. — A three-run second inning for Willard wound up being the difference as WHS claimed a 3-0 win over Carthage on Thursday at the CHS softball field.
Willard (7-6) plated its three runs in the third on a one-run double by Jazlyn Rennison, an RBI sacrifice grounder by Kenadie Johnson and a run-scoring error committed by Carthage.
Starting pitcher Hannah Burks went the distance for Willard and surrendered just three hits while striking out a pair of batters in seven scoreless innings.
Willard outhit Carthage (10-10) 6-3 and was paced by Rennison, who finished 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and one RBI.
Jenna Calhoon, Landry Cochran and Ashlynn Jackson paced Carthage at the plate with one hit apiece.
Jackson was charged with the loss for Carthage after surrendering three runs (two earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out a pair.
Addison Wallace tossed 1 1/2 scoreless innings in relief.
Carthage plays at Branson next Thursday.
